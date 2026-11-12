Fujairah Crown Prince performs funeral prayer for victim of crash that killed 14

Ahmed Thani Juma Al Mujairdi was among those killed in the 23-vehicle collision
Fujairah: Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, performed the funeral prayer for Ahmed Thani Juma Al Mujairdi, one of the 14 people killed in a major road accident involving 23 vehicles in Fujairah.
The Crown Prince joined worshippers and mourners in performing funeral prayer , praying for the deceased and asking Almighty Allah to grant him mercy and forgiveness.
Al Mujairdi lost his life in the accident on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road, near the entrance to Fujairah, shortly before midnight. The crash involved 18 vehicles and five trucks, leaving 30 people injured.
According to Fujairah Police, the accident occurred after a truck driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with another vehicle. The truck then overturned and crashed into several vehicles that had stopped because of slow-moving traffic.
The collision caused the truck to catch fire, with the flames spreading to several other vehicles and resulting in significant loss of life.
The funeral prayer was attended by worshippers and members of the community, who gathered to pay their final respects and pray for the deceased.