Fujairah Crown Prince visits families of victims killed in 23-vehicle crash

Sheikh Mohammed offers condolences as police mourn officer among 14 killed
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has offered condolences to the families of victims of the horrific road accident that killed 14 people and injured 30 others in the emirate.
The Crown Prince visited the families of Hajer Salem Khamis Al Mesmari and Ali Rashid Obaid Dhakrooh Al Malahi, expressing his sympathy and offering support following their loss.
On Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed also performed the funeral prayer for Ahmed Thani Juma Al Mujeiridi, one of the 14 people killed in the crash. He joined mourners in praying for the deceased and asking Almighty Allah to grant him mercy and forgiveness.
According to Fujairah Police, the accident involved 23 vehicles, including 18 cars and five trucks. It left 14 people dead and 30 others injured.
Initial investigations indicated that the crash began when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with a car. The truck then veered into several vehicles that had stopped amid slow-moving traffic.
The heavy vehicle caught fire following the collision, with flames spreading to other vehicles and turning the incident into a devastating multi-vehicle pile-up.
The victims included Emiratis and nationals of Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt.
Meanwhile, Fujairah Police have announced the death of policewoman Hajar Salem Khamis Al Mismari, who served at the emirate’s Punitive and Correctional Institution.
In a statement shared on its official social media accounts, Fujairah Police General Headquarters expressed deep sorrow over her passing and extended its heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.
The police force prayed that Almighty Allah would shower the late officer with His mercy, grant her a place in Paradise and give her family the patience and strength to cope with their loss.
The announcement drew messages of sympathy and prayers from colleagues and members of the community, who joined the police force in mourning her death.