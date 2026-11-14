Fujairah Crown Prince visits Indian family that lost three members in accident

Crown Prince offers condolences to family of Kerala man who lost twins and grandson
Fujairah: Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has offered his condolences to the family of Siddique Thuppilikkat Moideen, whose children were among those killed in the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed 14 lives and left 30 others injured.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family following the devastating accident, which occurred on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in Fujairah on Thursday.
The tragedy has left communities across the UAE mourning the loss of loved ones in one of the country’s deadliest road accidents in recent years.
In an updated statement on Saturday, the UAE Ministry of Interior confirmed that 14 people had died in the accident, including 10 Emirati nationals and four Indian nationals, following the completion of procedures to establish their identities.
The ministry also confirmed that 30 people had been injured, including eight Emiratis, seven Indians, six Omanis, three Egyptians, two Jordanians, two Pakistanis and two Brazilians.
According to Fujairah Police, the accident involved 23 vehicles, including 18 cars and five lorries.
Initial investigations indicated that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle, colliding with another car before overturning and striking several vehicles that had slowed down or stopped because of traffic congestion.
The collision sparked a fire that spread to several vehicles, prompting an emergency response involving police, ambulance crews, rescue teams and Civil Defence personnel.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that it was continuing to coordinate with the relevant authorities to complete investigations and other procedures related to the accident, while ensuring that the privacy of the victims’ families was respected.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.