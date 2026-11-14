His family visiting the UAE was on the way to airport when tragedy struck: Social workers
Fujairah: A 13-year-old boy has been identified as the fourth Indian killed in the devastating road crashes in Fujairah, according to social workers supporting the families affected by the two consecutive accidents.
The boy’s family, from Gujarat, had been visiting the UAE and was heading to Fujairah International Airport for the journey back to India when the tragedy struck, social workers told Gulf News on Saturday.
His parents, his elder sister and the Pakistani driver of the car they were travelling in are undergoing treatment in hospital.
The boy's identity comes after the Ministry of Interior announced that all 14 people who died had been identified. They include 10 UAE nationals and four Indians. Another 30 people were injured, including seven Indians.
The ministry confirmed the victims died in two consecutive collisions on Sheikh Khalifa Road in Fujairah in the early hours of Thursday, November 12.
Gulf News had earlier reported the identities of three of the four Indian victims, all of whom died in the first collision.
They were Kerala-origin twins Mohamed Asmil Siddique and Misna Jubin Siddique, both 21, and their three-year-old nephew, Muhammed Faiz. The second collision happened shortly afterwards in the same area.
Names of at least two more victims have so far been revealed.
They are Fujairah Police policewoman Hajar Salem Khamis Al Mismari and Ahmed Thani Juma Al Mujairdi.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, performed the funeral prayer for Ahmed Thani Juma Al Mujairdi.
Fujairah Police announced the death of policewoman Hajar Salem Khamis Al Mismari, who served at the emirate’s Punitive and Correctional Institution.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Friday said an official from the mission visited the hospitals in Fujairah to meet family members of the victims of the tragic road accident and conveyed deepest condolences for the loss of precious lives.
“The official also met the hospital authorities and doctors and enquired about the health and recovery of the surviving Indian nationals who are currently being treated for their injuries. All possible assistance is being extended to the families by the Consulate,” the mission said on X.
Hundreds of people attended the funeral of the twins and their young nephew in Fujairah on Friday. The twins had shared their birthday, schools, online college and dreams, and relatives said they were almost always together.
Their father Siddique, a UAE resident of several decades, runs Eva Cafeteria, a well-known eatery in Fujairah established in 1978. Their mother, Arifa, was injured in the crash, along with their sister, Farzana, and her two other children.
Arifa and Farzana attended the funeral while the children continued to be under treatment.
The UAE Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of a truck driver while he is receiving treatment in hospital and launched a detailed investigation into the crashes.
It has ordered on-site inspections, technical assessments and laboratory tests to establish the cause and circumstances, and to determine any legal responsibility.
Amid the grief, the Ministry of Interior renewed its appeal to motorists to observe speed limits, keep a safe distance and stay alert when traffic slows down or comes to a stop. The ministry extended its condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The ministry also highlighted fines of up to Dh3,000 and one-year driving licence suspensions for heavy-vehicle traffic offences following the major accident.