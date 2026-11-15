Parents and sister in hospital, unaware of his death, after accident on return from UAE
Fujairah: A 13-year-old boy from Gujarat, who was killed in a road accident in Fujairah, will be laid to rest in the UAE today (Sunday, November 15, 2026), while his parents and elder sister remain hospitalised, unaware of his death.
Aatif Mohmmed Imran Mansur is the fourth Indian victim of the tragedy to find his final resting place in the country.
As reported by Gulf News, he was identified as the fourth Indian victim on Saturday.
Earlier on Sunday, social workers supporting the families told Gulf News that the boy's name was confirmed from a copy of his passport, provided by relatives who have travelled to the UAE.
Aatif's family was visiting the country and was on its way to Fujairah International Airport for the flight home to India when the tragedy struck.
His parents, his elder sister and the Pakistani driver of their car are being treated in hospital.
According to the relatives, the family arrived in the UAE on November 6 and was returning after a happy trip.
His father Imran Ayyub Mansoor Ayyub Ibrahim Mansur, mother Sabina Mohmmed Imran Mansur and 15 year-old sister Sarmin Imran Mansur remain unaware of his death and funeral.
The relatives have decided to proceed with the funeral without waiting for his parents and sister because of their current health conditions.
According to a funeral announcement shared on Sunday evening, Aatif’s mortal remains will be laid to rest on Sunday evening after Isha prayer at Al Sharyah Graveyard, Fujairah.
The Janaza prayer will be held at Al-Zahra Mosque, Al Mahatta, Fujairah.
Fourteen people, including 10 UAE nationals and four Indians were killed and 30 others were injured in two consecutive collisions on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, according to Ministry of Interior.
The other three Indian victims, Kerala-origin twins, Mohamed Asmil Siddique and Misna Jubin Siddique, both 21, and their three-year-old nephew, Muhammed Faiz, were laid to rest side by side in Fujairah on Friday.