Rare Faturan beads over 120 years old and German amber from 1880 attract collectors
Dubai: A set of antique German prayer beads has sold for Dh235,000 at the Dubai Rosary Exhibition 2026, the highest sale reported at the event so far.
The prayer beads, weighing approximately 100 grams, comprise 33 beads, each measuring between 17 and 17.5 millimetres, making them relatively large.
The sale comes during the exhibition's inaugural edition, held from November 6 to 8, which has brought together collectors, traders and enthusiasts from across the world, Al Bayan reported.
The event features participants from countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Russia, Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Syria and China.
Rare prayer beads valued at over $1 million
The exhibition, which concludes on Sunday, November 8, has also attracted attention with rare collections valued at more than $1 million.
Among the most notable pieces is a set of prayer beads made from Faturan, a rare material, dating back more than 120 years.
Another highlight is a piece of German amber dating to 1880, valued at approximately $1 million.
Visitors have also been able to view an amber necklace dating to the reign of Queen Victoria, priced at more than $250,000, alongside amber prayer beads valued at up to $126,000.
Why antique prayer beads command high prices
Amber has a prominent place at the exhibition. The material has been used for centuries in jewellery and prayer bead production, with certain pieces commanding high prices because of their rarity, age, colour, size, condition, quality and craftsmanship.
The Dh235,000 sale illustrates how some prayer beads have evolved beyond their traditional use into valuable collectables sought by antique enthusiasts and investors.
Their value is determined by the individual characteristics of each piece, including its origin and history.
The exhibition has attracted visitors of various nationalities, with participating companies competing to showcase luxury collections and rare materials.
Participants and organisers noted that the event, being held in Dubai for the first time, provides a platform connecting international companies with collectors, buyers and investors.
They added that the exhibition opens new opportunities for the prayer bead trade, strengthening Dubai's position as a global destination for the sector.