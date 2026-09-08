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Sharjah Police recover stolen amber prayer beads worth over $100,000 within 24 hours

Sharjah Police also warned people buying or selling valuable goods through social media

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Police said the operation demonstrated the readiness of its criminal investigation teams
Police said the operation demonstrated the readiness of its criminal investigation teams
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Sharjah Police have arrested two suspects and recovered a collection of amber prayer beads worth more than $100,000 within 24 hours of receiving a theft report, police said on Tuesday.

The case began when a Chinese national reported that his valuable collection had been stolen after he advertised the prayer beads for sale on social media.

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Police said a person contacted the seller claiming to be interested in buying the entire collection and arranged to inspect the items. The victim was then lured to a location in Sharjah, where the suspects allegedly deceived him into handing over the prayer beads before fleeing.

Brigadier Dr Khalifa Al Hay, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department at Sharjah Police, said specialised teams immediately launched an investigation after receiving the report.

Investigators gathered evidence, analysed available data and used security technology to identify the suspects and track their movements.

The investigation led police to locate the two suspects in a neighbouring emirate. Sharjah Police coordinated with security authorities there before arresting them and recovering the entire collection in less than 24 hours.

Police said the operation demonstrated the readiness of its criminal investigation teams and the role of modern technology, intelligence and data analysis in rapidly solving crimes.

Sharjah Police also warned people buying or selling valuable goods through social media to exercise caution when dealing with strangers.

The force urged sellers and buyers to verify the identity of people they deal with and to conduct transactions in safe and official locations. 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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