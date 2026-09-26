Sharjah car stolen with engine still running — police find it within 2 hours

Police say leaving a running vehicle unattended can make it an easy target for thieves
Sharjah: Police recovered a stolen car within just two hours of receiving a theft report after the vehicle was left unattended with its engine running, Sharjah Police said on Saturday.
Officers located the vehicle, arrested the suspect and returned the car to its owner following a rapid search and investigation operation.
The incident took place on the evening of September 24, when the Sharjah Police Operations Centre received a call from a woman reporting that her vehicle had been stolen.
Specialised police teams immediately began field operations to track down the vehicle. Their efforts led to the car being located and the suspect being arrested within two hours of the report.
The suspect was taken to a police station to complete the necessary legal procedures.
Sharjah Police remind motorists of the dangers of leaving vehicles running, even for a brief period.
Authorities warned that unattended vehicles with engines left on can easily become targets for opportunistic thieves and expose owners to the risk of theft. Police also noted that leaving a vehicle running while unattended constitutes a traffic violation.
Sharjah Police urged drivers to follow basic safety measures to protect their vehicles and belongings. These include switching off the engine before leaving the vehicle, ensuring all doors are securely locked, and avoiding leaving valuables inside.
Motorists were specifically advised not to leave their vehicles running when stepping away to visit shops, petrol stations, ATMs or other locations, regardless of how short the stop may be.
Sharjah Police also called on members of the public to report emergencies by calling 999, while inquiries and non-emergency cases can be directed to 901.