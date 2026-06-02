Dramatic awareness video shows how simple mistakes can lead to vehicle theft
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have released an awareness video urging motorists not to leave their vehicles unlocked or unattended with keys inside, warning that even a brief lapse in judgment can create an opportunity for theft.
The video is part of the force’s new campaign, “The Safety of Your Belongings Starts with You,” which aims to reduce preventable vehicle thefts and encourage greater vigilance among road users.
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
The awareness clip depicts a realistic scenario on a quiet city street at night. A motorist driving a black Jeep stops to run a quick task but leaves the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. Moments later, a warning message appears on screen: “Don’t leave your car unlocked, others are waiting for the opportunity.”
The footage then shows a thief dressed in black approaching the unattended vehicle, discovering it is unlocked, starting the engine with the keys left behind and driving away within seconds.
Sharjah Police said the campaign highlights how simple security oversights can quickly lead to costly consequences and renewed its call for motorists to follow basic safety measures to protect their vehicles.
Authorities urged drivers to switch off engines, remove keys, lock doors and ensure vehicles are fully secured before walking away, no matter how briefly they intend to leave them unattended.
Police stressed that many theft incidents can be prevented through simple precautions, noting that criminals often take advantage of moments of carelessness, while a few seconds spent securing a vehicle can prevent significant financial loss and inconvenience.
Through the campaign, Sharjah Police aim to strengthen public awareness, encourage responsible behaviour and reduce opportunities for crime across the emirate.