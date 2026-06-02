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Left unlocked, gone in seconds: Sharjah Police issue warning

Dramatic awareness video shows how simple mistakes can lead to vehicle theft

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Sharjah Police awareness video shows how unlocked vehicles can attract thieves.
Sharjah Police awareness video shows how unlocked vehicles can attract thieves.
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have released an awareness video urging motorists not to leave their vehicles unlocked or unattended with keys inside, warning that even a brief lapse in judgment can create an opportunity for theft.

The video is part of the force’s new campaign, “The Safety of Your Belongings Starts with You,” which aims to reduce preventable vehicle thefts and encourage greater vigilance among road users.

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The awareness clip depicts a realistic scenario on a quiet city street at night. A motorist driving a black Jeep stops to run a quick task but leaves the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. Moments later, a warning message appears on screen: “Don’t leave your car unlocked, others are waiting for the opportunity.”

The footage then shows a thief dressed in black approaching the unattended vehicle, discovering it is unlocked, starting the engine with the keys left behind and driving away within seconds.

Sharjah Police said the campaign highlights how simple security oversights can quickly lead to costly consequences and renewed its call for motorists to follow basic safety measures to protect their vehicles.

Authorities urged drivers to switch off engines, remove keys, lock doors and ensure vehicles are fully secured before walking away, no matter how briefly they intend to leave them unattended.

Police stressed that many theft incidents can be prevented through simple precautions, noting that criminals often take advantage of moments of carelessness, while a few seconds spent securing a vehicle can prevent significant financial loss and inconvenience.

Through the campaign, Sharjah Police aim to strengthen public awareness, encourage responsible behaviour and reduce opportunities for crime across the emirate.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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