GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Sharjah Police recover Dh500,000 in stolen valuables within three hours

Suspects arrested after athlete's home was burgled while he was abroad

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah Police recover Dh500,000 in stolen valuables within three hours
Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police recovered valuables worth nearly Dh500,000 in less than three hours after receiving a report that the home of an athlete, who was abroad attending a training camp, had been burgled, in a rapid security response demonstrating the force's operational readiness and investigative capabilities.

The case began after police were notified that the athlete's home, located in one of Sharjah's residential areas, had been broken into while he was outside the UAE. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Specialist officers from the Criminal Investigation Department were immediately deployed to the scene, where they conducted a forensic examination while simultaneously launching an intensive search, gathering evidence and pursuing investigative leads.

Police said the operation quickly led investigators to identify and arrest the suspects, with all of the stolen property recovered in record time. The recovered valuables were estimated to be worth around Dh500,000.

Sharjah Police said protecting lives and property is one of its highest priorities and that it continues to work to safeguard residents' belongings whether they are inside or outside the country, reinforcing safety and public confidence across the emirate.

The force also urged residents to follow crime prevention advice before travelling, including ensuring doors and windows are securely locked, using surveillance cameras and alarm systems, and avoiding sharing travel plans on social media, saying such precautions help protect property, strengthen community safety and allow people to enjoy a worry-free holiday.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEcrimeSharjahSharjah Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

From tougher laws to victim protection and international cooperation, the UAE has strengthened its response to organised trafficking.

UAE strengthens anti-human trafficking framework

4m read
Sharjah’s 172,544 surveillance cameras help boost safety and security.

How 172,544 CCTV make Sharjah residents feel safer

3m read
The Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Beach

Umm Al Quwain summer guide: best things to do in a day

4m read
A new ticketless smart parking system has been introduced from July 6. The barrier-free system uses licence plate recognition technology and automated Salik-linked payments, removing the need for paper tickets and manual payment. Pictured above is Yas Marina on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. (Used for illustrative purposes).

Yas Island parking goes ticketless: Here's what to pay

2m read