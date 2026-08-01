Suspects arrested after athlete's home was burgled while he was abroad
Sharjah: Sharjah Police recovered valuables worth nearly Dh500,000 in less than three hours after receiving a report that the home of an athlete, who was abroad attending a training camp, had been burgled, in a rapid security response demonstrating the force's operational readiness and investigative capabilities.
The case began after police were notified that the athlete's home, located in one of Sharjah's residential areas, had been broken into while he was outside the UAE.
Specialist officers from the Criminal Investigation Department were immediately deployed to the scene, where they conducted a forensic examination while simultaneously launching an intensive search, gathering evidence and pursuing investigative leads.
Police said the operation quickly led investigators to identify and arrest the suspects, with all of the stolen property recovered in record time. The recovered valuables were estimated to be worth around Dh500,000.
Sharjah Police said protecting lives and property is one of its highest priorities and that it continues to work to safeguard residents' belongings whether they are inside or outside the country, reinforcing safety and public confidence across the emirate.
The force also urged residents to follow crime prevention advice before travelling, including ensuring doors and windows are securely locked, using surveillance cameras and alarm systems, and avoiding sharing travel plans on social media, saying such precautions help protect property, strengthen community safety and allow people to enjoy a worry-free holiday.