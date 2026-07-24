Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers not to leave cars running unattended

Motorists face safety risks and a Dh500 fine for leaving vehicles running unattended.
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists not to leave their vehicles running while shopping, visiting fuel stations, using ATMs or stopping for prayers, saying the practice increases the risk of theft, vehicle fires and other safety hazards.
The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols urged drivers to switch off their engines and remove their keys whenever leaving a vehicle, even for a short period.
It also cautioned against leaving children, particularly infants, inside running vehicles, describing the practice as a serious safety risk.
Police said some motorists continue to leave vehicles unattended with engines running, creating opportunities for theft by opportunistic criminals and exposing vehicles to potential mechanical or fire-related incidents.
Abu Dhabi Police also advised drivers of their legal obligations under the UAE traffic regulations, which prohibit leaving a vehicle with its engine running when unattended.
Violations related to failing to comply with traffic signs and instructions carry a Dh500 fine, according to the Federal Traffic Law.