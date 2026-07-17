Riding an e-scooter in Abu Dhabi? 9 safety rules you must know

Helmet, bike lanes and speed limits stressed in Abu Dhabi’s e-scooter safety push
Abu Dhabi Police have shared nine safety guidelines for electric bicycle and scooter riders, urging users to follow responsible riding practices and comply with safety rules to protect themselves and other road users.
The guidelines highlight the importance of wearing protective equipment, using designated cycling paths, following speed limits and avoiding distractions while riding.
Wear protective equipment
Riders must use safety gear, including a helmet, knee pads and elbow pads, to reduce the risk of injuries in case of accidents.
Use designated cycling paths
Electric bicycle and scooter users should ride only on approved bike lanes, travel in the direction of traffic and avoid public roads designated for motor vehicles.
Follow speed limits
Riders must adhere to the specified speed limits and avoid excessive speeds that could put their safety and the safety of others at risk.
Do not carry passengers or heavy loads
Carrying additional passengers or heavy items can affect balance and control, increasing the likelihood of accidents.
Avoid using earphones while riding
Riders should avoid earphones to remain focused and aware of surrounding traffic, pedestrians and potential hazards.
Follow traffic signals and signs
Users must obey traffic lights, directional signs and give priority to other road users according to safety regulations.
Avoid distractions while riding
Riders should not use mobile phones, hands-free devices or any equipment that may reduce attention and affect safe riding.
Check the bicycle or scooter before use
Before starting a journey, riders should ensure the vehicle is safe and functioning properly, especially the brakes, tyres and lights.
Ride cautiously in crowded areas
Riders should slow down in busy areas, give way to pedestrians and avoid dangerous overtaking, sudden manoeuvres or stunts.
Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi Police shared videos highlighting serious accidents involving electric bicycles and e-scooters, warning riders against using them in unauthorised areas or ignoring safety requirements.
Police urged users to ride only on designated tracks and approved areas, avoid main roads shared with vehicles and wear protective gear, including helmets, knee pads and elbow pads.
Authorities also called on parents to supervise children using e-scooters and electric bicycles, ensure they wear safety equipment and teach them responsible riding practices.
Under Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022, authorities can issue fines for violations of e-scooter regulations.
Common penalties include:
Riding without a valid permit: Dh200 fine
Carrying a passenger on an e-scooter: Dh300 fine
Riding on roads with speed limits above 60km/h: Dh300 fine
Riding in non-designated lanes: Dh200 fine
Parking in a way that obstructs traffic or pedestrians: Dh200 fine
Authorities stressed that following these safety measures can help prevent accidents and create safer roads for riders, pedestrians and other road users.