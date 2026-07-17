Riding an e-scooter in Abu Dhabi? 9 safety rules you must know

Wear protective equipment

Riders must use safety gear, including a helmet, knee pads and elbow pads, to reduce the risk of injuries in case of accidents.

Use designated cycling paths

Electric bicycle and scooter users should ride only on approved bike lanes, travel in the direction of traffic and avoid public roads designated for motor vehicles.

Follow speed limits

Riders must adhere to the specified speed limits and avoid excessive speeds that could put their safety and the safety of others at risk.

Do not carry passengers or heavy loads

Carrying additional passengers or heavy items can affect balance and control, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Avoid using earphones while riding

Riders should avoid earphones to remain focused and aware of surrounding traffic, pedestrians and potential hazards.

Follow traffic signals and signs

Users must obey traffic lights, directional signs and give priority to other road users according to safety regulations.

Avoid distractions while riding

Riders should not use mobile phones, hands-free devices or any equipment that may reduce attention and affect safe riding.

Check the bicycle or scooter before use

Before starting a journey, riders should ensure the vehicle is safe and functioning properly, especially the brakes, tyres and lights.