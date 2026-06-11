E-scooter safety under spotlight after UAE records 97% crash surge

Experts believe that combining stronger enforcement with education campaigns and better infrastructure could help reverse the sharp rise in serious accidents while ensuring e-scooters remain a safe and sustainable transport option in the UAE.

RoadSafetyUAE said the findings point to the need for a broader, multi-stakeholder approach involving authorities, schools, parents, residential communities and employers. The organisation called for enhanced rider education, greater awareness of existing regulations, improved helmet use and more responsible riding practices.

“There is a clear demand for e-scooters as a transport solution, but the high levels of perceived reckless riding cannot be ignored. Research like this helps identify where interventions are needed to better protect riders and the wider community,” he said.

One of the strongest recommendations from the study is the expansion of dedicated e-scooter infrastructure. Nearly 88 per cent of respondents supported the creation of more designated lanes, crossings and safe riding zones to separate e-scooters from pedestrians and other road users.

The research also suggests that current safety measures may not be sufficient. Although 70 per cent of respondents reported seeing traffic officers enforcing e-scooter regulations, many believe additional steps are needed to improve safety outcomes.

Despite these concerns, e-scooters remain an important mode of transport for many residents. Six in ten respondents said e-scooters fulfil an important transportation need in their communities, reflecting the growing role of micro-mobility in urban travel.

The study also highlighted other common safety violations. Nearly 89 per cent of respondents said they often observe e-scooter riders using areas where they are prohibited, such as sidewalks or roads against traffic flow. Another 88 per cent reported seeing riders who appear to be younger than the legal minimum age of 16, while 81 per cent said riders often travel without lights at night, significantly increasing accident risks.

According to the survey, 93 per cent of respondents said they regularly witness e-scooter riders behaving recklessly or unsafely, while 90 per cent said they personally feel unsafe because of rider behaviour. Helmet compliance emerged as one of the biggest concerns, with 90 per cent reporting that they frequently see riders without helmets.

An analysis of UAE Ministry of Interior (MOI) traffic data by RoadSafetyUAE revealed that major accidents involving e-scooters increased by 97 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024. The broader micro-mobility segment including e-scooters, motorcycles, bicycles and electric bikes recorded a 45 per cent rise in major accidents, significantly outpacing the overall increase of 23 per cent across all vehicle categories.

Dubai: The rapid rise of e-scooters across the UAE is being accompanied by an alarming increase in serious accidents, with new data showing that major e-scooter crashes nearly doubled in 2025, raising urgent concerns about rider behaviour, safety awareness and infrastructure.

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