Dog eats 1.1 kilograms of gummy worms, ends up in emergency clinic

A beagle's candy feast ended with an emergency trip and a warning for pet owners
Scooter, a three-year-old beagle from Australia, turned an ordinary day into an emergency after eating 1.1 kilograms of gummy worms.
The dog's owners rushed Scooter to the Small Animal Specialist Hospital after discovering the candy stash had disappeared. Veterinarians said the beagle had consumed an entire bag of gummy worms—known locally as jelly snakes—prompting immediate treatment because of the large quantity ingested.
Scooter recovered after receiving veterinary care, but the incident has become a reminder that sweets can pose serious health risks for pets.
Veterinarians warn that while ordinary gummy candies can trigger vomiting, diarrhoea and intestinal blockages when eaten in large amounts, some sugar-free varieties contain xylitol. This artificial sweetener is highly toxic to dogs and can cause life-threatening complications.
The Australian case has attracted attention online as pet owners shared similar stories of curious dogs eating foods never meant for them.
Animal experts advise owners to contact a veterinarian immediately if a dog consumes large quantities of sweets or any product containing xylitol, chocolate, raisins or macadamia nuts.