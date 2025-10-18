GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Brave dog in Kerala battles cobra to save owner, survives venomous bite

Loyal pet kills snake in heroic act, recovers after critical treatment

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
The pet dog received intensive care and started showing signs of recovery after several days under critical observation.
The pet dog received intensive care and started showing signs of recovery after several days under critical observation.
Pixabay

In a remarkable display of loyalty and courage, a pet dog named Rocky risked his life to protect his owner from a venomous cobra in Alappuzha, Kerala.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the yard of his owner Thushara’s home, when the snake slithered into the compound. Without hesitation, Rocky lunged at the cobra, preventing it from entering the house.

Fierce encounter with deadly cobra

According to OnManorama News, Thushara spotted a four-foot-long cobra by a wall as she stepped outside to leave for Nedumbassery Airport to pick up her husband, Subash Krishna.

The snake suddenly raised its hood and struck — but Rocky intervened. In a fierce struggle, the dog sustained three venomous bites before killing the cobra, saving his owner from harm.

Critical condition and emergency care

Following the fight, Thushara rushed the injured dog to a nearby veterinary hospital, from where he was referred to multiple facilities for advanced treatment.

Under the supervision of veterinary surgeon and his team, Rocky received intensive care and began to recover after days of critical observation.

Emotional reunion and public praise

Subash, who works abroad, returned home immediately after hearing about the incident and went straight to the hospital to be with his loyal companion.

Rocky’s bravery has drawn widespread admiration across the neighbourhood, with residents hailing him as a “true hero”.

Saved by dedicated vets

After initial treatment, Rocky was transferred to a veterinary speciality hospital, where a dedicated team of veterinarians worked tirelessly to stabilise him. Thanks to their relentless care, the courageous dog is now on the road to recovery — a living testament to loyalty and love.

Related Topics:
Offbeatkeralaindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pets are stress-busters in fur coats, adding warmth, humour, and chaos.

How pets take over our homes — and our hearts

3m read
Tyrrell Hatton poses on the 18th green with the Dallah Trophy.

Hatton set to defend Hero Dubai Desert Classic title

2m read
Behind the scenes, things are getting a bit of a shake-up. Season 3 has a refreshed animation crew.

One Punch Season 3: Release timeline revealed

3m read
Singer Rihanna with her daughter (Photo/Instagram@badgalriri)

Rihanna welcomes baby girl with A$AP Rocky

2m read