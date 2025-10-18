Brave dog in Kerala battles cobra to save owner, survives venomous bite

Loyal pet kills snake in heroic act, recovers after critical treatment
In a remarkable display of loyalty and courage, a pet dog named Rocky risked his life to protect his owner from a venomous cobra in Alappuzha, Kerala.
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the yard of his owner Thushara’s home, when the snake slithered into the compound. Without hesitation, Rocky lunged at the cobra, preventing it from entering the house.
According to OnManorama News, Thushara spotted a four-foot-long cobra by a wall as she stepped outside to leave for Nedumbassery Airport to pick up her husband, Subash Krishna.
The snake suddenly raised its hood and struck — but Rocky intervened. In a fierce struggle, the dog sustained three venomous bites before killing the cobra, saving his owner from harm.
Following the fight, Thushara rushed the injured dog to a nearby veterinary hospital, from where he was referred to multiple facilities for advanced treatment.
Under the supervision of veterinary surgeon and his team, Rocky received intensive care and began to recover after days of critical observation.
Subash, who works abroad, returned home immediately after hearing about the incident and went straight to the hospital to be with his loyal companion.
Rocky’s bravery has drawn widespread admiration across the neighbourhood, with residents hailing him as a “true hero”.
After initial treatment, Rocky was transferred to a veterinary speciality hospital, where a dedicated team of veterinarians worked tirelessly to stabilise him. Thanks to their relentless care, the courageous dog is now on the road to recovery — a living testament to loyalty and love.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox