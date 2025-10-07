'Hero dog' saves family during 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Cebu

Luke’s selfless act saved his family from harm, but he was severely injured in the process
Dubai: Instead of fleeing the shattering debris, Luke, a dog from Daanbantayan, Cebu, reportedly ran directly into the path of danger during the deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake to shield his family, earning him the title of a 'hero dog'.
According to the rescue organization Hope for Strays, Luke’s selfless act saved his family from harm, but he was severely injured in the process. The earthquake struck at 9.59pm on September 30, and while the family members only sustained minor injuries, Luke took the full force of the impact. The brave canine positioned himself between his owners and the falling debris from their collapsing home.
Rescuers confirmed that Luke’s lower body was crushed under the rubble, leaving him temporarily unable to walk when he was found.
'Luke is the true definition of a hero', Hope for Strays said in a Facebook post.
The rescue operation successfully retrieved Luke around 10.30pm on October 2, two days after the initial quake. Following the rescue, Luke was transported to Grandline Veterinary Clinic in Danao City, northern Cebu, arriving at Doc Adrian’s clinic around 1am.
The three-hour journey to the clinic was reportedly difficult for the injured dog. 'When we traveled to Danao, he just sat for the whole three hours,' Hope for Strays shared, highlighting the severity of his injuries. Upon arrival, Luke was given immediate medical attention and is scheduled to undergo an X-ray and several other tests to determine the extent of the damage.
While Luke is now safe and receiving care, his recovery is just beginning. 'He sustained injuries in the process, but the good news is he is now safe. He deserves all the rest and recovery in the world,' the organization stated.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox