GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Pope Leo XIV prays for Cebu quake victims, expresses closeness to Filipino people

The magnitude 6.9 quake hit off the coast of Bogo City on September 30 killing 72 people

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Pope Leo XIV celebrates the Jubilee Mass at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Pope Leo XIV celebrates the Jubilee Mass at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
AFP

Dubai: Pope Leo XIV on Sunday offered prayers for the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Cebu province last week, expressing his closeness to Filipinos mourning the loss of lives and homes.

Speaking during his weekly Angelus at St. Peter’s Square, the Pontiff said, 'I express my closeness to the Filipino people, I pray for all those who are challenged by the consequences of the earthquake.'

Let us remain united and supportive in our trust in God and in the intercession of our Blessed Mother', he added

The magnitude 6.9 quake hit off the coast of Bogo City on September 30, toppling homes, damaging public buildings, and killing at least 72 people. Hundreds were injured, and thousands remain displaced as authorities continue recovery and aid distribution.

Local officials said the shallow offshore tremor caused widespread destruction across northern Cebu and nearby islands, with aftershocks continuing to shake the region days later.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This handout photo taken on September 4, 2025 and released by the Vatican Media shows Pope Leo XIV during a private audience with Israel's President Isaac Herzog in the Vatican.

Israel president meets Pope Leo XIV

2m read
Leo, like his predecessor Pope Francis, has consistently called for peace and dialogue in the Middle East, especially as Israel’s offensive rages on in Gaza.

Pope Leo’s first international trip could be to Lebanon

3m read
Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd as he exits the Parrocchia Pontificia di San Tommaso da Villanova (Papal Parish of St. Thomas of Villanova) after leading the Assumption Day Mass at the summer papal estate in Castel Gandolfo, southeast of Rome on August 15, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV to celebrate 100 days with a calm papacy

5m read
Addressing Pope Leo XIV, she wrote: “Most Holy Father. Please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it’s too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering.

Madonna urges pope to visit Gaza ‘before it’s too late’

2m read