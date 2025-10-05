Pope Leo XIV prays for Cebu quake victims, expresses closeness to Filipino people

Speaking during his weekly Angelus at St. Peter’s Square, the Pontiff said, 'I express my closeness to the Filipino people, I pray for all those who are challenged by the consequences of the earthquake.'

Dubai : Pope Leo XIV on Sunday offered prayers for the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Cebu province last week, expressing his closeness to Filipinos mourning the loss of lives and homes.

The magnitude 6.9 quake hit off the coast of Bogo City on September 30, toppling homes, damaging public buildings, and killing at least 72 people. Hundreds were injured, and thousands remain displaced as authorities continue recovery and aid distribution.

Let us remain united and supportive in our trust in God and in the intercession of our Blessed Mother', he added

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

