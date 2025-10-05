Pope Leo XIV prays for Cebu quake victims, expresses closeness to Filipino people

The magnitude 6.9 quake hit off the coast of Bogo City on September 30 killing 72 people
Dubai: Pope Leo XIV on Sunday offered prayers for the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Cebu province last week, expressing his closeness to Filipinos mourning the loss of lives and homes.
Speaking during his weekly Angelus at St. Peter’s Square, the Pontiff said, 'I express my closeness to the Filipino people, I pray for all those who are challenged by the consequences of the earthquake.'
Let us remain united and supportive in our trust in God and in the intercession of our Blessed Mother', he added
The magnitude 6.9 quake hit off the coast of Bogo City on September 30, toppling homes, damaging public buildings, and killing at least 72 people. Hundreds were injured, and thousands remain displaced as authorities continue recovery and aid distribution.
Local officials said the shallow offshore tremor caused widespread destruction across northern Cebu and nearby islands, with aftershocks continuing to shake the region days later.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox