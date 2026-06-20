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Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers: Remove these six fire-risk items from your car this summer

Safe Summer drive warns of hidden fire hazards inside parked vehicles

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Extreme temperatures can increase the risk of fires and other safety incidents.
Extreme temperatures can increase the risk of fires and other safety incidents.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists and members of the public to avoid leaving potentially hazardous items inside vehicles during the summer months, warning that extreme temperatures can increase the risk of fires and other safety incidents.

The warning comes as part of the force's Safe Summer Campaign and the Ministry of Interior's nationwide "Accident-Free Summer" initiative, which aim to raise awareness of seasonal safety risks and promote preventive measures.

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Police identified six categories of items that should not be left inside vehicles exposed to direct sunlight or high temperatures: pressurised containers, batteries and energy storage devices, hand sanitisers, perfumes, gas cylinders and cigarette lighters.

Authorities said such items may ignite, explode or become unstable when subjected to prolonged heat, potentially leading to vehicle fires and posing a danger to drivers, passengers and nearby property.

Abu Dhabi Police noted that vehicles already contain a range of combustible materials, including fuel, lubricants and interior components made from plastic and rubber, making adherence to safety precautions particularly important during the summer season.

The force also called on motorists to carry out regular vehicle maintenance through authorised service providers, ensure safety equipment is in working order, and keep a fire extinguisher and first-aid kit inside their vehicles.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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