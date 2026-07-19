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Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to check tyres as summer heat raises blowout risk

The awareness campaign encourages motorists to carry out routine tyre inspections

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to check tyres as summer heat raises blowout risk
X / Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to inspect their tyres regularly and ensure they meet approved safety standards, warning that soaring summer temperatures can increase the risk of tyre blowouts and serious traffic accidents.

The reminder forms part of the force's "Safe Summer" and "Summer Without Accidents" road safety campaigns, carried out by the Traffic Directorate and Security Patrols in partnership with Al Futtaim Group, Michelin and the Central Auto and Equipment Company.

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Police stressed the importance of using tyres that comply with approved technical specifications and replacing worn or damaged tyres before they become a safety hazard. High temperatures can increase the likelihood of sudden tyre failures, potentially causing drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

Focus on preventive maintenance

The awareness campaign encourages motorists to carry out routine tyre inspections, maintain the manufacturer's recommended tyre pressure and keep up with regular vehicle maintenance to help reduce road accidents.

As part of the initiative, officers and partners conducted basic tyre inspections and air pressure checks for drivers. They also distributed road safety information and educational materials while answering motorists' questions about tyre maintenance and safe driving during the summer.

Summer road safety campaign

Abu Dhabi Police said it will continue organising public awareness campaigns and working with community partners to promote safer driving habits and improve road safety across the emirate.

The force also urged all motorists to carry out regular tyre inspections and follow preventive safety measures to help protect lives and property.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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