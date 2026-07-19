The reminder forms part of the force's "Safe Summer" and "Summer Without Accidents" road safety campaigns, carried out by the Traffic Directorate and Security Patrols in partnership with Al Futtaim Group, Michelin and the Central Auto and Equipment Company.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to inspect their tyres regularly and ensure they meet approved safety standards, warning that soaring summer temperatures can increase the risk of tyre blowouts and serious traffic accidents.

Police stressed the importance of using tyres that comply with approved technical specifications and replacing worn or damaged tyres before they become a safety hazard. High temperatures can increase the likelihood of sudden tyre failures, potentially causing drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

As part of the initiative, officers and partners conducted basic tyre inspections and air pressure checks for drivers. They also distributed road safety information and educational materials while answering motorists' questions about tyre maintenance and safe driving during the summer.

The awareness campaign encourages motorists to carry out routine tyre inspections, maintain the manufacturer's recommended tyre pressure and keep up with regular vehicle maintenance to help reduce road accidents.

The force also urged all motorists to carry out regular tyre inspections and follow preventive safety measures to help protect lives and property.

Abu Dhabi Police said it will continue organising public awareness campaigns and working with community partners to promote safer driving habits and improve road safety across the emirate.

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