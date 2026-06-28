Dubai Police urge drivers to keep vehicles roadworthy this summer

Dubai Police statistics show that 3,589 violations related to vehicle safety were recorded during the first five months of this year. These included 1,737 cases of driving vehicles that did not meet safety requirements, 1,026 cases involving unroadworthy vehicles, and 826 violations for driving with expired tyres.

Dubai: Dubai Police have urged motorists to make sure their vehicles are in good condition, inspect their tyres regularly and check all safety features, especially as summer temperatures soar and many residents prepare for long road trips.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said drivers should carry out regular checks on their vehicles during the summer months and ensure all safety requirements are met before getting behind the wheel.

He said police authorities across the UAE are stepping up traffic awareness and enforcement campaigns during this period, with a particular focus on vehicles running on worn-out or expired tyres.

Brigadier also warned motorists against fitting unauthorised external modifications to their vehicles, saying such alterations often lead to mechanical failures and are a major cause of vehicle fires.

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