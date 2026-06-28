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Dubai Police urge drivers to keep vehicles roadworthy this summer

Drivers are urged to inspect tyres and avoid unauthorised vehicle modifications

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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More than 3,500 vehicle safety violations were recorded in the first five months of the year.
More than 3,500 vehicle safety violations were recorded in the first five months of the year.
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Dubai: Dubai Police have urged motorists to make sure their vehicles are in good condition, inspect their tyres regularly and check all safety features, especially as summer temperatures soar and many residents prepare for long road trips.

The Police said raising awareness about vehicle safety is crucial to protecting lives and preventing accidents caused by poor maintenance.

Dubai Police statistics show that 3,589 violations related to vehicle safety were recorded during the first five months of this year. These included 1,737 cases of driving vehicles that did not meet safety requirements, 1,026 cases involving unroadworthy vehicles, and 826 violations for driving with expired tyres.

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said drivers should carry out regular checks on their vehicles during the summer months and ensure all safety requirements are met before getting behind the wheel.

Brigadier also warned motorists against fitting unauthorised external modifications to their vehicles, saying such alterations often lead to mechanical failures and are a major cause of vehicle fires.

He said police authorities across the UAE are stepping up traffic awareness and enforcement campaigns during this period, with a particular focus on vehicles running on worn-out or expired tyres.

Police urged motorists to carry out routine maintenance checks and follow traffic rules to ensure safer journeys for everyone on the road.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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