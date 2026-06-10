From tyres to coolant: RTA’s top tips for summer vehicle safety

Regular vehicle inspections urged as extreme summer heat increases risk of breakdowns
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched an extensive awareness campaign urging motorists to keep their vehicles in peak condition during the summer months, reinforcing the Ministry of Interior’s nationwide “Safe Summer” campaign aimed at enhancing road safety across the UAE.
With temperatures soaring across the country, the RTA stressed that regular vehicle inspections and preventive maintenance are essential to reducing traffic incidents caused by mechanical failures, tyre blowouts and roadside breakdowns. The authority said summer heat places additional strain on vehicle cooling systems, engines and tyres, making routine checks more important than ever.
Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at the Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, said the initiative forms part of a comprehensive package of summer awareness activities designed to promote safer driving practices and improve public understanding of vehicle maintenance requirements during extreme weather conditions.
“The campaign focuses on educating drivers about the importance of ensuring vehicle efficiency and tyre safety before travelling, helping to prevent sudden breakdowns and unplanned stops that can endanger road users,” Al Khzaimy said.
As part of the awareness drive, safety messages are being displayed on billboards across Dubai, digital screens at Customer Happiness Centres, smart application interfaces and social media platforms operated by RTA and its public and private sector partners.
Beyond motorists, the campaign also targets students attending summer centres as well as participants in seasonal events across Dubai. RTA officials are providing practical road safety guidance and encouraging residents to adopt simple daily vehicle checks before setting off on any journey.
Al Khzaimy advised drivers to make visual inspections a regular habit by checking tyre pressure, engine oil and radiator coolant levels, while also ensuring there are no signs of water or oil leaks beneath their vehicles.
The campaign also highlights child safety, with RTA issuing a strong warning against leaving children unattended inside vehicles. Officials cautioned that temperatures inside parked cars can rise rapidly, creating life-threatening conditions within minutes, even when air-conditioning systems are running.
“Air conditioning does not guarantee adequate protection inside a fully closed vehicle. Children must never be left alone inside a vehicle under any circumstances, even for a short period,” Al Khzaimy said, adding that community awareness remains the first line of defence in protecting children from heat-related dangers.
As part of the campaign, RTA outlined several essential precautions for drivers:
Air-conditioning efficiency: Ensure the cooling system is functioning properly to maintain a safe and comfortable cabin temperature.
Engine fluids and oils: Regularly check engine oil and coolant levels, as vehicles are more susceptible to overheating during summer.
Tyre safety: Maintain correct tyre pressure and inspect tyres for wear, cracks or damage to reduce the risk of blowouts.
Brake system maintenance: Inspect brakes regularly and replace worn or damaged components without delay.
Vehicle cleanliness and visibility: Keep windscreens, windows and lights clean to ensure maximum visibility and help detect leaks or faults early.
Protection from heat: Whenever possible, park vehicles in shaded areas and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.