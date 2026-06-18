Abu Dhabi Police steps up efforts to protect wildlife and environment

The force noted that these efforts help safeguard Abu Dhabi’s environmental heritage
Abu Dhabi Police has strengthened its environmental police patrol system in cooperation with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), as part of ongoing efforts to protect wildlife, preserve natural resources and support sustainability across the emirate.
The initiative is being led by the Environmental Police Department, which operates under the Special Patrols Directorate of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police.
According to Abu Dhabi Police, the move supports the emirate’s vision to protect biodiversity and raise environmental awareness among community members. It also aims to ensure compliance with environmental laws and regulations through increased monitoring of nature reserves and desert areas.
Abu Dhabi Police said the Environmental Police Department plays an important role in protecting terrestrial nature reserves across the emirate. Its responsibilities include conducting regular inspection campaigns, monitoring protected areas and responding to environmental reports and violations.
The force noted that these efforts help safeguard Abu Dhabi’s environmental heritage while supporting the sustainable management of natural resources for future generations.
The department works closely with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to strengthen environmental protection measures and improve the monitoring of sensitive ecological areas.
To improve field operations, environmental patrols have been equipped with advanced technologies and smart systems that help officers carry out their duties more efficiently.
Abu Dhabi Police said the new technologies enhance response times, improve monitoring capabilities and support the detection of environmental violations in remote locations.
The force added that these tools help strengthen joint efforts to protect the environment while supporting wider sustainability and quality-of-life goals across the emirate.
Officials said environmental patrols continue to play a key role in promoting responsible behaviour and encouraging community members to contribute to environmental protection efforts.
Abu Dhabi Police stressed that the initiative reflects its commitment to strengthening partnerships with government entities and adopting innovative solutions that support environmental conservation.
The force also reaffirmed its support for Abu Dhabi’s long-term sustainability goals and efforts to preserve biodiversity, while helping position the emirate as a leading example in environmental protection and sustainable development.