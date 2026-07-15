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Abu Dhabi Police urge parents to closely supervise children at swimming pools

Police call for CPR training and age-appropriate swimming lessons for children

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Abu Dhabi Police warn parents and caregivers against becoming distracted by mobile phones or other activities while supervising children in or near the water.
Abu Dhabi Police warn parents and caregivers against becoming distracted by mobile phones or other activities while supervising children in or near the water.
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has urged families to keep a close watch on children around swimming pools as part of its Safe Summer campaign, calling for strict adherence to safety measures to help prevent drowning incidents and injuries during the school holidays.

The force said protecting children is a shared responsibility that begins with parental awareness, stressing that children should never be left to swim alone, even for a few moments.

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It also warned parents and caregivers against becoming distracted by mobile phones or other activities while supervising children in or near the water.

Police advised households with private pools to install secure fencing and self-locking gates, use non-slip flooring and ensure pools are equipped with appropriate safety equipment.

Children should wear life jackets or flotation devices where necessary and should only use swimming pools under the direct supervision of a responsible adult.

Abu Dhabi Police's Community Police Department also encouraged parents and caregivers to learn first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), saying these skills can be critical in responding to emergencies before ambulance crews arrive.

It also urged families to teach children age-appropriate swimming and water safety skills.

The force said following these guidelines would help enhance children's safety and reduce the risk of drowning during the summer months.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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