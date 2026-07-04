Campaign reached residents and visitors in three malls with prevention messages
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has organised a series of community awareness initiatives in Al Dhafra as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse 2026 and the national anti-drug campaign held under the slogan “United to Eradicate the Scourge”.
The initiatives were carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, represented by the Anti-Narcotics Department in Al Dhafra, in cooperation with the Family Care Authority’s Halfway Houses programme.
They form part of Abu Dhabi Police’s continuing efforts to raise public awareness of the dangers of narcotics and psychotropic substances, and to strengthen prevention among members of the community.
The campaign was held across three shopping centres in Al Dhafra to reach a broad segment of residents and visitors. Activities took place at Ghayathi Mall in Ghayathi from June 22 to 23, Al Dhannah Mall in Al Dhannah from June 23 to 24, and City Mall in Zayed City from June 24 to 25.
Police teams delivered guidance and awareness messages on the risks associated with drug use and psychotropic substances, while also highlighting ways to prevent abuse and protect young people. Awareness materials were distributed to visitors, and officers answered questions from the public as part of efforts to promote prevention and early awareness.
Abu Dhabi Police said the initiatives aim to protect young people and adolescents from the dangers of drugs, while reinforcing the role of families and the wider community in prevention.
The force said it is committed to expanding awareness programmes in partnership with government and community organisations, supporting national efforts to protect society, improve quality of life and foster a safe environment free from drugs.