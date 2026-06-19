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Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists against throwing waste from vehicles: Dh1,000 fine and six black points

Drivers face Dh1,000 fine, six black points for dumping waste on roads

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Drivers warned as authorities highlight fines, black points and environmental impact
Drivers warned as authorities highlight fines, black points and environmental impact

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have released surveillance footage showing motorists and road users throwing waste from moving vehicles, as part of a renewed awareness campaign against unsafe and uncivilised driving behaviour.

The video, produced in coordination with the Monitoring and Control Centre, captures multiple incidents of littering on roads, which authorities say contradict the emirate’s commitment to maintaining a clean and civilised public environment.

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Violations caught on camera

The footage features real-time scenes of drivers discarding waste while driving, with authorities relying on advanced monitoring systems to detect and document traffic violations.

Officials said the use of surveillance technology helps identify offenders and reinforce compliance with traffic regulations across Abu Dhabi’s road network.

Environmental and public health concerns

Police stressed that such behaviour contributes to environmental pollution and negatively impacts the visual appeal and public health standards of the emirate.

Authorities said maintaining cleanliness on roads is essential to preserving Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a safe, organised and environmentally responsible city.

Dh1,000 fine and six black points

Abu Dhabi Police reiterated that throwing waste from vehicles is a punishable offence under Article 71 of the UAE Traffic Law.

The penalties include:

  • Dh1,000 fine

  • Six traffic black points added to the driver’s record

Officials warned that strict enforcement measures will continue to deter such violations.

Call for responsible behaviour

Beyond enforcement, authorities urged drivers to take responsibility for educating passengers on proper waste disposal practices.

They called for the use of designated waste bins and adherence to positive road etiquette, stressing that small actions can significantly contribute to environmental protection and public cleanliness across the emirate.

Related Topics:
UAE traffic finesAbu Dhabi

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