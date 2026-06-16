Police praise swift action that helped save a person from drowning
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has honoured a member of the public for his bravery after he helped save a person from drowning.
Brigadier Nasser Suleiman Al Maskari, Director of the Operations Department at Abu Dhabi Police’s Central Operations Sector, presented the recognition and praised the man’s quick thinking and humanitarian response.
The police force said the rescue reflected a strong sense of social responsibility and initiative, describing the individual’s actions as an example of the positive contribution residents can make in protecting lives and promoting community safety.
In a statement posted on X, Abu Dhabi Police said the incident underscored the importance of cooperation between the public and emergency services in enhancing security and wellbeing across society.
The force reaffirmed its commitment to recognising individuals whose responsible actions support police and rescue efforts, while helping to strengthen social cohesion and a culture of shared responsibility.
The honouree expressed appreciation for the recognition, describing his intervention as a humanitarian duty. He also commended Abu Dhabi Police for its ongoing efforts to safeguard the community and promote public safety.