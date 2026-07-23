Planning travel to Azerbaijan from the UAE? Easy visa options and deals from Dh999

Here's how to make the most of your trip
Baku’s skylines to Gabala’s mountain scenery, Azerbaijan offers UAE travellers a relatively easy getaway, and holiday packages can make the planning even simpler
If you need a holiday but don’t have the patience to spend three weeks building a colour-coded itinerary, comparing 47 hotels and wondering whether the airport transfer is actually included? Azerbaijan may be the answer.
From the UAE, the country offers a combination that is hard to ignore: a relatively short flight, a dramatic change of scenery, a mix of city and mountain escapes, and enough package options to let you either plan every detail yourself or simply book the trip and show up.
For UAE travellers, the appeal is fairly obvious. One minute you are surrounded by Dubai’s skyscrapers and air-conditioning; a few hours later, you could be walking through Baku’s Old City, looking out over the Caspian Sea or heading into the greener mountain landscapes around Gabala.
And if you are planning a trip for the summer break, a long weekend or a future holiday, there are several ways to do it.
The answer depends on whether you are the type of traveller who wants someone else to handle the logistics or the type who enjoys building a trip from scratch.
Current holiday package listings show a range of options for UAE travellers, after scouring through Travelwings, and Akbar Travels.
A three-night Baku package with four-star accommodation, breakfast, airport transfers, travel insurance and a half-day city tour could be from Dh1,299 per person on double sharing, with a lowest advertised fare of Dh999. Currently, sites like FlyDubai have one way flights with the price Dh625.
A three-night Baku and Gabala package, includes return economy airfare, breakfast, airport transfers, travel insurance and four-star accommodation, is listed by Travelwings from Dh2,899 per person under a seasonal special.
For those wanting more time outside the capital, a six-night Baku, Gabala and Absheron package goes as high as Dh3,900 per person, including return airfare, accommodation, transfers, sightseeing, breakfast and a guide.
There are also longer five-night Baku and Gabala packages listed from Dh4,699 per person, depending on the dates and inclusions.
The important bit: Check exactly what is included before booking. A cheaper-looking package may not include meals beyond breakfast, attractions, additional baggage, airport taxes or optional excursions.
For travellers who would rather not deal with the logistics, the package route can be especially attractive. On Reddit (always the voice of the people), UAE-based travellers discussing trips to Azerbaijan have often debated the classic holiday question: book everything independently or buy a package? The general consensus tends to be that independent planning can save money, but packages can be worth considering if you value convenience, airport transfers and having the basic logistics handled.
Visa processes You can either apply for an eVisa online before you travel or obtain a visa on arrival at the airport.
What you need:
Passport valid for at least six months
UAE residence visa valid for at least three months
Stay: Up to 30 days
If you prefer to travel independently, the first major cost to watch is the flight.
Airfare changes constantly, but current airline listings show one-way Dubai-to-Baku fares can begin around Dh665, depending on the dates you are looking at. These are dynamic fares and can change quickly, with baggage and optional extras potentially adding to the final price.
The easiest way to keep costs under control is to:
Compare several travel dates rather than locking yourself into one weekend.
Check both direct and connecting options.
Compare the total price after baggage and seat selection.
Look at flights and accommodation separately before assuming a package is cheaper.
Avoid booking based only on the headline fare.
The easy answer is: Baku plus one mountain destination.
Baku is the obvious starting point. Azerbaijan’s capital gives you the city break portion of the holiday: historic streets, modern architecture, restaurants, shopping and the Caspian waterfront.
The city is particularly good for travellers who want a trip that does not require constant driving. You can spend one day exploring the Old City and another wandering through the modern parts of the capital before heading out on excursions.
Then comes the change of scenery.
The destination is known for its forests, mountain scenery, waterfalls and Nohur Lake. It is also associated with outdoor activities including hiking and adventure experiences, while the Tufandag area offers mountain activities that change with the season.
In other words, Gabala is where you go when your holiday mood changes from “let’s find a nice café” to “I would like to stare dramatically at a mountain”.
A Baku-Gabala combination works particularly well for a four- to seven-day holiday because you get the contrast of a lively capital and a slower, more scenic escape.
If you do not want to spend several nights away from the capital, Absheron can be added as part of a day trip.
It is an easy way to see more of the region without packing and unpacking again. Depending on your itinerary, you can combine it with other sights around the Baku area.
This is also where organised packages can be useful. Instead of figuring out transport, routes and timings yourself, you can book a tour and let someone else deal with the logistics.
Keep the first day easy.
Check in, eat something, take a walk and get your bearings. Baku is the kind of place where you can spend your first evening simply wandering around and still feel as though you have started your holiday properly.
Give yourself a full day for the city.
Explore the Old City, take in the architecture and make time for food. Do not try to turn the entire day into a military operation involving 19 attractions and a strict 12-minute lunch break.
You are on holiday.
This is a good day for a city tour or an excursion around the wider Baku area.
If you are travelling independently, this is also the point where you can decide whether you want a guided day trip or prefer to explore at your own pace.
This is when the scenery changes.
The journey towards Gabala becomes part of the experience, with the city gradually giving way to greener landscapes and mountain views.
Spend the day enjoying the outdoors, exploring the area and taking in the scenery.
Depending on the season, the focus could be on mountain activities, hiking, waterfalls, lakes or simply doing absolutely nothing in a scenic location — which, frankly, is also a valid holiday plan.
Your holiday budget will depend on whether you are travelling independently or booking a package, but as a rough guide, a five-day Azerbaijan trip from the UAE could require around Dh3,500 to Dh6,000 per person in total, depending on your flights, hotel and travel style.
If you have already booked a package that includes your flights, hotel, breakfast and transfers, you could budget approximately Dh800 to Dh1,500 extra per person for food, activities, local transport and shopping.
Here is where the money goes:
Flights: Around Dh1,000 to Dh2,000 return for a good deal, although fares can rise during peak travel periods and holidays.
Accommodation: Budget travellers could find stays from approximately Dh150 to Dh300 per person per night when sharing a room. A comfortable four-star stay could cost around Dh300 to Dh600 per person per night, while luxury hotels and mountain resorts can push the figure higher.
Food: Budget around Dh80 to Dh150 per person per day if you mix casual restaurants and local eateries. If you prefer more upscale restaurants, allow Dh200 to Dh350 or more per day.
Transport: Set aside approximately Dh200 to Dh500 per person for airport transfers, taxis and getting around during a short trip. Travelling between Baku and Gabala or booking private transport can increase the cost.
Activities: Budget around Dh200 to Dh600 per person for sightseeing, tours and paid attractions. Mountain activities, cable cars and organised excursions can push this higher.
Shopping and extras: Keep at least Dh200 to Dh500 aside for souvenirs, coffee stops, spontaneous purchases and the inevitable “this is actually a very good deal” moment.
So, for a five-day trip, a sensible spending-money budget could be:
Budget traveller: Dh800-Dh1,200 extra, excluding flights and accommodation
Comfortable traveller: Dh1,500-Dh2,500 extra
More indulgent holiday: Dh3,000 or more extra
If you are booking an all-inclusive package with flights, hotel, breakfast, transfers and sightseeing already covered, you may be able to enjoy the trip comfortably with around Dh1,000 to Dh1,500 in spending money — depending, of course, on how aggressively you approach shopping.
The easiest way to plan is to divide your money into three sections: the trip itself, daily spending and a buffer. That last category is important because holidays have a mysterious ability to produce unexpected expenses, usually somewhere between the airport, a very attractive café and a shop selling things you absolutely did not intend to buy.