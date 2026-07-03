Inside Sotheby’s $9.7 million Abu Dhabi auction: From Bugatti hypercars to rare Birkin bags

Bugatti hypercars,Birkin bags and luxury collectibles headline Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi sale
Abu Dhabi’s growing status as a global destination for luxury collectors is once again in the spotlight as Sotheby’s launches its latest high-value auction in the UAE capital. Running online until July 10, the Abu Dhabi Collectors’ Edit: Materiality sale brings together a curated selection of some of the world’s most desirable luxury objects, with a combined estimated value ranging from $6.6 million to $9.7 million.
Rather than focusing on a single category, the auction explores the idea of craftsmanship through materials, showcasing how rare metals, gemstones, carbon fibre and precious materials are transformed into highly sought-after collector pieces. From hypercars and luxury watches to jewellery and handbags, the sale reflects the increasing appetite for luxury collectibles in the region.
Among the auction’s most valuable lots is a 2018 Bugatti Chiron, estimated to sell for between $2.85 million and $3.5 million. Considered one of the world’s most iconic hypercars, the vehicle is one of only 200 examples produced and has travelled fewer than 2,000 kilometres.
Featuring a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine capable of producing nearly 1,500 horsepower, the Chiron remains one of the fastest and most exclusive production cars ever built.
Luxury fashion collectors will also find several standout pieces in the sale, including a rare Hermès Black Box Midas Sellier Kelly 25 handbag. Featuring 18-carat yellow gold hardware and produced in limited quantities, the handbag carries an estimated value of between $110,000 and $140,000.
The inclusion of ultra-rare Hermès pieces highlights the continued growth of handbags as investment assets, with certain models regularly achieving record-breaking prices at international auctions.
The sale also includes an impressive selection of luxury timepieces from some of the world’s most respected watchmakers. Among the highlights are rare creations from Richard Mille, F.P. Journe, Patek Philippe, Rolex and Audemars Piguet.
One of the standout watches featured in the auction is a Richard Mille split-seconds chronograph, estimated to sell for between $200,000 and $400,000, demonstrating the increasing demand for highly complicated collector watches.
Beyond watches and fashion, the auction features several extraordinary jewellery pieces and loose gemstones. Among them is a nearly 200-carat Paraiba-type tourmaline, estimated at between $220,000 and $320,000, alongside rare pieces by luxury jewellery houses including Van Cleef & Arpels and German jeweller Hemmerle.
Collectors will also have the opportunity to bid on rare sapphires, emeralds and diamond creations, further highlighting the diversity of the sale.
Not every item in the auction carries a million-dollar estimate. One of the more unusual lots is a Bugatti Factor One bicycle, one of only 250 produced worldwide. Constructed using advanced carbon fibre technology inspired by Bugatti’s hypercars, the bicycle is expected to sell for between $20,000 and $30,000.
The auction reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing influence within the global luxury market, as international auction houses increasingly look to the Middle East as an important destination for collectors and high-net-worth buyers. By bringing together rare automobiles, jewellery, fashion and timepieces in a single sale, Sotheby’s latest auction demonstrates how luxury collecting continues to evolve beyond traditional categories.
With bidding open until July 10, the sale offers a glimpse into the objects currently attracting some of the world’s wealthiest and most passionate collectors.