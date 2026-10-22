Claude Monet's 'Iris' sets record with €50m sale at Paris auction

(FILES) This photograph shows French painter Claude Monet's "Iris", 1924–1925, during a preview of 28 Impressionist works of the Schlumberger Collection unveiled ahead of the October 22, 2026, sale at Sotheby's auction house in Paris on September 17, 2026. It is the most expensive work of art ever sold at auction in France: "Iris", a monumental painting by Claude Monet from the end of his life, was sold for 50 million euros (including fees) on October 22, 2026, in Paris. The Sotheby's auction room held its breath for nearly 45 minutes as bidders battled it out over the telephone. This painting by the master of Impressionism was on public display for the first time as part of the sale of the Schlumberger family’s collection. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION