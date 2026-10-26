Dubai’s BB plate fever: Three number plates fetch Dh13.53m while CC44 leads auction at Dh6.72m

BB12 headlined that sale with the evening’s top bid of Dh9.66 million. AA25 followed at more than Dh8.04 million, then BB30 at Dh6.74 million and CC100 at Dh4.21 million. The two BB plates alone brought in Dh16.4 million. A total of 90 plates went under the hammer across the codes AA, BB, CC, K, N, O, R, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z.