GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai’s BB plate fever: Three number plates fetch Dh13.53m while CC44 leads auction at Dh6.72m

RTA’s 121st auction raises Dh65.72m for two, three, four and five-digit combinations

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The highest price of the night went to CC44, which sold for Dh6.72 million
The highest price of the night went to CC44, which sold for Dh6.72 million
Supplied

Dubai: What is it about two little letters that makes Dubai’s bidders spending so much?

At the 121st open auction of distinguished vehicle number plates, organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday, the answer came in the form of Dh65.721 million in total proceeds.

Plates with the BB code were among the biggest draws. BB18 sold for Dh6.62 million, BB80 fetched Dh5.9 million and BB117 went for Dh1.016 million.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Together, those three BB plates brought in Dh13.536 million.

However, the highest price of the night went to CC44, which sold for Dh6.72 million. BB18 came a close second, just Dh100,000 behind, which shows how fiercely contested the top plates were.

What was on offer?

The auction, held at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, featured 60 distinguished plates.

They included two-, three-, four- and five-digit combinations across the codes AA, BB, CC, H, U, V, W, X, Y and Z.

The results, according to the RTA, reaffirm the success of its strategy for open and online auctions, which is based on neutrality, transparency and equal opportunities for all participants.

For the buyers, these plates hold symbolic value and reflect their individual preferences, RTA pointed out.

Back to the record books

Dubai’s appetite for the BB and CC codes is not new. The previous auction, the 120th, set the bar high. Held on 27 December 2025 at the same venue, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, it raised Dh109 million, the highest total ever achieved by the RTA.

BB12 headlined that sale with the evening’s top bid of Dh9.66 million. AA25 followed at more than Dh8.04 million, then BB30 at Dh6.74 million and CC100 at Dh4.21 million. The two BB plates alone brought in Dh16.4 million. A total of 90 plates went under the hammer across the codes AA, BB, CC, K, N, O, R, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z.

Related Topics:
UAERTADubaiDubai transport

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

(FILES) This photograph shows French painter Claude Monet's "Iris", 1924–1925, during a preview of 28 Impressionist works of the Schlumberger Collection unveiled ahead of the October 22, 2026, sale at Sotheby's auction house in Paris on September 17, 2026. It is the most expensive work of art ever sold at auction in France: "Iris", a monumental painting by Claude Monet from the end of his life, was sold for 50 million euros (including fees) on October 22, 2026, in Paris. The Sotheby's auction room held its breath for nearly 45 minutes as bidders battled it out over the telephone. This painting by the master of Impressionism was on public display for the first time as part of the sale of the Schlumberger family’s collection. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

Monet's 'Iris' fetches 50m euros at Paris auction

2m read
Two-Dight Super Plate

Dubai RTA to auction 60 exclusive vehicle plate numbers

2m read
Dubai's premium plate market sees roughly 55,000 transactions a year

Dubai number plate buyers get escrow protection

2m read
Every player sold at the ILT20 Season 5 auction

Every player sold at the ILT20 Season 5 auction

4m read