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Dubai RTA to auction 60 exclusive vehicle plate numbers on October 24

Bid for unique 2- to 5-digit plates at Dubai RTA's 121st Open Auction

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Two-Dight Super Plate
Two-Dight Super Plate
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If you've been wanting special plates for your car, this is for you. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is about to host its 121st Open Auction that will see 60 vehicles plates up for grabs.

These special 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-digit vehicle plate numbers will go under the hammer on October 24 at Dubai Hilton Al Habtoor City Hotel.

Interested? Register (open now) through RTA's website or at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.

Doors to the auction will open at 2pm.

What sort of numbers can I buy?

There will be a wide selection to pick from, says a press release, including:

  • Codes such as AA, BB, CC, H, U, V, W, X, Y and Z

  • Two-digit numbers BB 80, BB 18 and CC 44

  • Selection of 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-digit numbers

How to participate

If you want to raise your bid, you must:

  • Have a traffic file in Dubai,

  • Provide a Dh25,000 security deposit cheque (refundable, if you don't get a plate number)

  • Pay a non-refundable fee of Dh120

  • If your bid wins, you must pay 5 per cent VAT along with the cost of the plate.

If your bid wins, you must pay within 10 working days of the auction date to avoid forfeiture of the security deposit.

Is there a limit to how many vehicle plates you can buy?

No, not really. You can get as many as you'd like, subject to the approved terms and conditions.

The last battle for car plates took place in December 2025, when RTA sold plates worth a total of Dh109 million.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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