Dubai RTA to auction 60 exclusive vehicle plate numbers on October 24

Bid for unique 2- to 5-digit plates at Dubai RTA's 121st Open Auction
If you've been wanting special plates for your car, this is for you. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is about to host its 121st Open Auction that will see 60 vehicles plates up for grabs.
These special 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-digit vehicle plate numbers will go under the hammer on October 24 at Dubai Hilton Al Habtoor City Hotel.
Interested? Register (open now) through RTA's website or at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.
Doors to the auction will open at 2pm.
What sort of numbers can I buy?
There will be a wide selection to pick from, says a press release, including:
Codes such as AA, BB, CC, H, U, V, W, X, Y and Z
Two-digit numbers BB 80, BB 18 and CC 44
Selection of 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-digit numbers
If you want to raise your bid, you must:
Have a traffic file in Dubai,
Provide a Dh25,000 security deposit cheque (refundable, if you don't get a plate number)
Pay a non-refundable fee of Dh120
If your bid wins, you must pay 5 per cent VAT along with the cost of the plate.
If your bid wins, you must pay within 10 working days of the auction date to avoid forfeiture of the security deposit.
Is there a limit to how many vehicle plates you can buy?
No, not really. You can get as many as you'd like, subject to the approved terms and conditions.
The last battle for car plates took place in December 2025, when RTA sold plates worth a total of Dh109 million.