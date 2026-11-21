The service covers all types of vehicle number plates across the seven emirates
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah’s Public Resources Authority has launched a nationwide delivery service for vehicle number plates, allowing motorists to receive their plates at a location of their choice across all seven emirates without having to visit a collection centre.
Motorists can request the service electronically through the Ministry of Interior’s mobile application or Abu Dhabi’s TAMM digital government services platform.
The service covers all types of vehicle number plates and is particularly beneficial to motorists living outside Ras Al Khaimah, saving them the time and effort of travelling to the emirate to collect their plates.
The authority will continue to offer free number plate installation at its plate manufacturing facilities in Ras Al Khaimah.
Motorists wishing to use the service can follow these steps:
Submit a delivery request through the Ministry of Interior app or TAMM platform.
Specify their preferred delivery location anywhere in the UAE.
Await contact to confirm delivery details and arrange a suitable time and location.
Present their Emirates ID upon delivery to complete the verification and handover process.
Abdulnasser Ahmed Al Awadhi, Director of the Operational Services Department at Ras Al Khaimah’s Public Resources Authority, said the service is part of the authority’s efforts to expand its service channels, simplify procedures and use digital solutions to improve the customer experience.
He noted that extending number plate delivery to all emirates would allow motorists to complete their transactions and receive their plates at locations convenient to them, saving time and improving customer satisfaction.