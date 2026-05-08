The machine offers multiple plate options, including small and long formats
Fujairah: Fujairah Police has launched the Middle East’s first smart machine for printing vehicle number plates, in a move aimed at accelerating customer services through artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.
The new machine is capable of printing vehicle plates in under three minutes, allowing customers to complete the process through a largely automated system designed to improve speed, accuracy and user experience.
Under the new service, customers first submit their request digitally before receiving a QR code linked to their application.
At the machine, users can select their preferred language, scan the QR code and complete identity verification through facial imaging technology to ensure the plates are handed to the authorised recipient.
The machine offers multiple plate options, including small and long formats, as well as different colour choices, including red and black designs.
The system was developed using artificial intelligence and modern technologies to enhance operational efficiency and deliver faster services with high precision.