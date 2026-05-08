GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE: Get your car plate printed in under 3 minutes in Fujairah

The machine offers multiple plate options, including small and long formats

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Under the new service, customers first submit their request digitally before receiving a QR code linked to their application.
Under the new service, customers first submit their request digitally before receiving a QR code linked to their application.
Supplied

Fujairah: Fujairah Police has launched the Middle East’s first smart machine for printing vehicle number plates, in a move aimed at accelerating customer services through artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

The new machine is capable of printing vehicle plates in under three minutes, allowing customers to complete the process through a largely automated system designed to improve speed, accuracy and user experience.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Under the new service, customers first submit their request digitally before receiving a QR code linked to their application.

At the machine, users can select their preferred language, scan the QR code and complete identity verification through facial imaging technology to ensure the plates are handed to the authorised recipient.

The machine offers multiple plate options, including small and long formats, as well as different colour choices, including red and black designs.

The system was developed using artificial intelligence and modern technologies to enhance operational efficiency and deliver faster services with high precision.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Trust Gulf News’ Best Buys codes for exclusive deals

Trust Gulf News’ Best Buys codes for exclusive deals

2h ago1m read
Police shared a video of the incident, with the car moving at speed before crossing the junction against the signal without plate number, endangering other road users.

Watch: Dubai driver gets Dh50K fine for red light run

1m read
River's home: Mas Monumental

River Plate lead attendance charts

1m read
UAE flag

Where to buy UAE flags in the UAE: A complete guide

3m read