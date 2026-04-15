Fujairah Police ease truck congestion on Fujairah–Khorfakkan road with new traffic plan

New traffic plan cuts truck congestion, travel time on Fujairah–Khorfakkan Road
Fujairah: Fujairah Police have enhanced the flow of truck movement along the Fujairah–Khorfakkan Road in both directions through a comprehensive traffic management plan.
The General Command of Fujairah Police, represented by the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, said the measures have helped ease congestion and reduce travel time for drivers.
The initiative included increased field patrols and the allocation of designated lanes and specific timings for truck movement, minimising overlap with other vehicles and improving overall road efficiency.
Authorities also intensified awareness efforts, urging drivers to adhere to traffic rules and safety guidelines, while enforcing procedures to maintain high road safety standards.
In a humanitarian gesture, the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre distributed meals to truck drivers to support them during their journeys, particularly during peak hours.
Officials affirmed that proactive traffic solutions and continued development of field operations will remain a priority to keep pace with rising traffic volumes and ensure safety on key roads across the emirate.