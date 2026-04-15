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Fujairah Police ease truck congestion on Fujairah–Khorfakkan road with new traffic plan

New traffic plan cuts truck congestion, travel time on Fujairah–Khorfakkan Road

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Fujairah Police improve truck movement on key road
Fujairah Police improve truck movement on key road
Fujairah Police

Fujairah: Fujairah Police have enhanced the flow of truck movement along the Fujairah–Khorfakkan Road in both directions through a comprehensive traffic management plan.

The General Command of Fujairah Police, represented by the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, said the measures have helped ease congestion and reduce travel time for drivers.

The initiative included increased field patrols and the allocation of designated lanes and specific timings for truck movement, minimising overlap with other vehicles and improving overall road efficiency.

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Authorities also intensified awareness efforts, urging drivers to adhere to traffic rules and safety guidelines, while enforcing procedures to maintain high road safety standards.

In a humanitarian gesture, the Traffic and Licensing Services Centre distributed meals to truck drivers to support them during their journeys, particularly during peak hours.

Officials affirmed that proactive traffic solutions and continued development of field operations will remain a priority to keep pace with rising traffic volumes and ensure safety on key roads across the emirate.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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