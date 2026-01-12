Fujairah Police launch road safety campaign amid fluctuating weather

The “Safe Driving in Fluctuating Weather” campaign, launched by the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police General Headquarters, began at the start of January and will run for two months. It forms part of the local sub-campaigns under the 2026 operational plan and supports national initiatives aimed at strengthening traffic safety culture.

The initiative focuses on educating drivers and road users on the importance of adhering to traffic laws and exercising extra caution during adverse weather conditions, including dense fog, dust- and sand-laden winds, rainfall, and flash flooding caused by flowing valleys. It also promotes preventive driving practices to reduce accidents linked to sudden weather changes.

