Fujairah Police launch road safety campaign amid fluctuating weather

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Motorists advised to follow traffic rules and drive carefully in poor visibility conditions.
Fujairah Police

Fujairah: Fujairah Police have launched a new road safety campaign warning motorists of the dangers posed by changing weather conditions, as part of efforts to reduce accidents during the winter months.

The “Safe Driving in Fluctuating Weather” campaign, launched by the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police General Headquarters, began at the start of January and will run for two months. It forms part of the local sub-campaigns under the 2026 operational plan and supports national initiatives aimed at strengthening traffic safety culture.

Officials said the campaign aligns with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior to enhance road safety and ensure safe mobility on roads through modern traffic systems and sustained public awareness programmes.

The initiative focuses on educating drivers and road users on the importance of adhering to traffic laws and exercising extra caution during adverse weather conditions, including dense fog, dust- and sand-laden winds, rainfall, and flash flooding caused by flowing valleys. It also promotes preventive driving practices to reduce accidents linked to sudden weather changes.

Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhahani said fluctuating weather remains a major factor behind serious traffic accidents, particularly when visibility drops sharply or is completely lost.

“Conditions such as dense fog, heavy rain, valley flooding, strong winds and dust storms significantly increase the risk of accidents,” he said. “This campaign aims to reduce accidents, injuries and fatalities by raising awareness and encouraging safer driving behaviour.”

He urged motorists to comply with posted speed limits, avoid areas where water accumulates in valleys during rainfall, and use fog lights or low-beam headlights when visibility is poor.

“These precautions are essential to protecting lives and property,” he added.

