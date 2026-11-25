Afghanistan cricketers Mohammad Nabi and son Hassan Eisakhil register for IPL 2027 Auction
Dubai: The IPL 2027 mini-auction could produce a unique moment in the tournament’s history, with Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi and his son, Hassan Eisakhil, both registering for the December 16 event in Goa. The father-son duo are among the 1,220 players who have entered the auction, raising the possibility of them featuring in the same IPL auction for the first time.
The two players, however, arrive with vastly different levels of experience and expectations. While the 41-year-old Nabi has enjoyed a distinguished career in international cricket and franchise leagues, his 20-year-old son is only beginning his journey at the highest level.
Their contrasting experience is reflected in their respective base prices. Nabi has registered at Rs10 million, while Hassan has set his reserve price at Rs7.5 million. The upcoming auction will mark Hassan’s first opportunity to secure an IPL contract and follow in his father’s footsteps.
Nabi is already a familiar face in the competition, having represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians between 2017 and 2024. Across 24 IPL appearances, the Afghanistan all-rounder scored 215 runs and claimed 15 wickets. His experience as a spin-bowling all-rounder could make him an attractive option for franchises seeking an established overseas player.
At the international level, Nabi made his Afghanistan debut in 2009 and has represented the country in three Tests, 181 One-Day Internationals and 155 T20 Internationals. He has scored 33 Test runs and taken eight wickets, while his ODI record includes 3,801 runs and 181 wickets. In T20Is, he has accumulated 2,509 runs and claimed 111 wickets.
Hassan, meanwhile, has had limited exposure to international cricket. He made his Afghanistan debut at the Asian Games in September 2026 and has featured in two T20 Internationals, scoring three runs across two innings.
The IPL 2027 mini-auction has attracted registrations from 1,220 players, including 939 Indians and 281 overseas cricketers. However, only 66 squad positions are available across the 10 franchises, with 25 reserved for overseas players. Teams have collectively retained 184 players ahead of the auction, with further shortlisting expected before the final list is confirmed.