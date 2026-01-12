Mohammad Nabi bats with son Hassan Eisakhil in Bangladesh Premier League

They become first father-son duo to bat together in a top-tier T20 league
Dubai: Afghanistan great Mohammad Nabi and his son Hassan Eisakhil created history in the Bangladesh Premier League, becoming the first father — son duo to bat together in a top-tier T20 league.
Turning out for Noakhali Express, Eisakhil announced himself in style with a superb 92 against Dhaka Capitals in Sylhet on Sunday, in his maiden appearance in an overseas franchise tournament. The 20-year-old, who made his competitive debut three years ago, earned his opportunity after Noakhali rang in wholesale changes following six consecutive defeats — and he made an immediate impact.
Eisakhil struck seven fours and five sixes in a fluent 60-ball innings. He added 101 runs for the opening stand with Soumya Sarkar before sharing a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket with his father. Before the toss, Nabi presented Eisakhil with the Noakhali cap, making the occasion even more special.
The historic moment came in the 14th over when the father and son batted together. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nabi’s long-time Afghanistan teammate and now a Dhaka Capitals player, ensured the pair shared a hug as they met in the middle. Nabi was vocal in his encouragement, though Eisakhil dominated the stand, even explaining to his father what he had picked from the bowler’s hand and how he executed certain shots, especially his straight sixes.
Nabi scored 17 off 13 balls before being dismissed by Abdullah Al Mamun, while Eisakhil fell soon after to Mohammad Saifuddin in the next over. Nabi has already faced his son in competitive cricket, having played six matches against him, including a moment last year when a clip of Eisakhil hitting Nabi for a six went viral.
The pair have also been training together during the BPL. Although Nabi joined the squad late, he spent significant time at the nets with his son, doing throwdowns and bowling to him. One particularly touching moment saw Eisakhil helping his father pack his bags after training. After this standout performance, Eisakhil looks set to earn more opportunities alongside his father in the playing XI.
