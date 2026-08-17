Mohammad Nabi’s son Hassan earns maiden Afghanistan call-up for Asian Games

The tournament is scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 3
Mohammad Nabi’s son Hassan Eisakhil has earned a maiden call-up as Afghanistan announced their squad for the Asian Games in Japan. The tournament is scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 3.
Eisakhil is among several promising youngsters selected for the continental event. Mohammad Akram has been rewarded for his impressive performances in the Shpageeza Cricket League this year, where he scored 339 runs in eight matches at an average of 42.37.
Darwish Rasooli will captain the side. The 26-year-old has scored 515 runs in 28 T20Is, including four half-centuries. Rasooli, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran and Nangeyalia Kharote are the most experienced players in the squad.
Kharote and leg-spinner Arab Gul are the two frontline spin options, while pacer Farmanullah has also earned his place after finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the tri-series involving India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A.
Farmanullah claimed 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 25.50 and an economy rate of 7.46. Abdollah Ahmadzai and Faridoon Dawoodzai will join him in leading Afghanistan’s pace attack.
Afghanistan will face Oman, Nepal, Hong Kong, Japan and Malaysia in the preliminary round as they look to secure a place in the knockout stages. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have received direct entry into the quarter-finals
Squad: Darwish Rasooli (C), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai, and Abdullah Ahmadzai.