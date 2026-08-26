Three franchises sold as Afghanistan Premier League unveil official trophy

The first three teams confirmed are Akcel United Kabul, Balkh Zwanan and Kandahar Warriors
The Afghanistan Premier League T20 (APL T20) has unveiled three of its inaugural franchises and its official trophy ahead of the league’s return later this year.
The first three teams confirmed are Akcel United Kabul, Balkh Zwanan and Kandahar Warriors, with agreements signed with their respective owners at a ceremony in Dubai attended by APL T20 governing committee members, franchise representatives and other stakeholders.
The league also unveiled its trophy, named Koh-E-Zafar, with its design inspired by Afghanistan’s mountain ranges. The trophy is intended to symbolise strength, resilience and the ultimate achievement in Afghan cricket.
The APL T20 player registration and draft portal will open on August 30, while the inaugural player draft is scheduled to take place on September 27, 2026. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said the tournament schedule and venues will be announced once the selection process for the remaining two franchises is completed.
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf described the development as a “proud and historic moment” for Afghan cricket, saying the league was gradually taking shape. He also highlighted the APL T20’s potential to provide a platform for young Afghan cricketers and said the second edition would feature both Afghan and international players.
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said the revival of the league would create technical and economic opportunities while contributing to the development of Afghanistan’s wider cricket ecosystem.
The three franchises have also outlined ambitions to strengthen their regional connections and identify emerging local talent. Balkh Zwanan, with its name meaning “youth”, plans to focus on discovering players from northern Afghanistan, while Kandahar Warriors have stressed an aggressive cricketing identity and strong support from their home region.
The APL T20 was first staged in the UAE in 2018, with Balkh Legends becoming the inaugural champions.