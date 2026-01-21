Big names throw their hat in the ring for new European T20 league

Starting August, the European T20 Premier League is set to take off with the first three franchises — Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Belfast — already being finalised. The venture is set to include three more teams in a tournament held across continental Europe, a largely untapped market for cricket.

Dubai: If the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the ‘first great frontier’ of Twenty20 cricket — the slam-bang version of the game that has really salvaged its waning popularity and helped spread its wings — we may now have found the ‘last great frontier’ — continental Europe — where the game has never really taken off despite its origins just across the channel.

“This opportunity stood out because it is driven by aspiration and long-term thinking,” Waugh said. “In many ways, it marks a return to the game for me — but in a very different role. This is about helping uphold the standards and spirit of cricket while supporting its growth into Europe, which remains the game’s last great frontier.”

Amsterdam will be co-owned by former Australia captain and one of the country’s best-ever players, Steve Waugh, and he is excited about taking the sport to a new part of the world.

