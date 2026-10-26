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Oman warns of up to 3 years in jail for insulting foreign leaders, harming international ties

Public Prosecution warns against offensive online posts, reposts and incitement

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Anyone who publicly insults or defames a foreign head of state, head of government or an accredited diplomatic representative in Oman through electronic platforms faces imprisonment of between six months and three years, a fine ranging from OMR1,000 to OMR5,000, or either penalty.
Anyone who publicly insults or defames a foreign head of state, head of government or an accredited diplomatic representative in Oman through electronic platforms faces imprisonment of between six months and three years, a fine ranging from OMR1,000 to OMR5,000, or either penalty.
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Dubai: Oman has warned that insulting foreign heads of state, government leaders or diplomatic representatives online, or publishing content that harms the country's foreign relations, could result in prison sentences of up to three years and fines of up to OMR5,000.

The Public Prosecution urged the public to exercise restraint, responsibility and sound judgement in their statements and actions, particularly on social media, and to refrain from insulting other countries, their leaders, national symbols or peoples.

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According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), prosecutors warned that legal action would be taken against anyone engaging in such conduct, whether through publishing, reposting, sharing, incitement or any other activity criminalised under Omani law.

The warning cited articles 20, 23 and 26 of the country's Cybercrime Law, which prescribe prison sentences and financial penalties for various online offences.

Under article 26, anyone who publicly insults or defames a foreign head of state, head of government or an accredited diplomatic representative in Oman through electronic platforms faces imprisonment of between six months and three years, a fine ranging from OMR1,000 to OMR5,000, or either penalty.

The same provision applies to publishing material that could damage Oman's foreign relations or national interests.

Article 20 provides for imprisonment of between one month and three years, and fines ranging from OMR1,000 to OMR3,000, or either penalty, for using electronic platforms to publish or republish content that undermines public order or morals, or spreads rumours and misleading information.

Penalties increase significantly if the intention is to incite sedition, hatred, racism, sectarianism, division or self-harm. In such cases, offenders face between three and 10 years in prison and fines ranging from OMR5,000 to OMR10,000.

Meanwhile, article 23 stipulates prison sentences of between three months and three years, alongside fines of OMR2,000 to OMR5,000, for publishing false or malicious news, statements or rumours intended to damage Oman's reputation, standing or prestige, or that of its authorities and institutions.

The provision also covers content intended to undermine confidence in the country's financial markets or economic standing, or directly or indirectly affect its security, social or public health stability.

The Public Prosecution stressed the importance of responsible expression and warned that online activity, including reposting and sharing unlawful content, could expose individuals to criminal liability under the country's existing legislation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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