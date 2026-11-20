Swissôtel Al Ghurair has lined up a series of family experiences this Christmas. Watch a 20-foot Christmas tree light up to the sounds of a live choir, enjoy festive afternoon tea or join a gingerbread house decorating workshop. Families can also celebrate with a Christmas Eve dinner or Christmas Day brunch featuring live entertainment, children’s activities and a visit from Santa. Prices start at Dh159 for afternoon tea for a family of four.