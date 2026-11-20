From festive celebrations to concerts, discover what's happening across the UAE
Swissôtel Al Ghurair has lined up a series of family experiences this Christmas. Watch a 20-foot Christmas tree light up to the sounds of a live choir, enjoy festive afternoon tea or join a gingerbread house decorating workshop. Families can also celebrate with a Christmas Eve dinner or Christmas Day brunch featuring live entertainment, children’s activities and a visit from Santa. Prices start at Dh159 for afternoon tea for a family of four.
When: December 10–25, various timings
Where: Swissôtel Al Ghurair, Dubai
Contact: Call 04 293 3270 or visit www.swissotel-dubai-alghurair.com
Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort welcomes the festive season with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa, who will bring goodie bags for children. Celebrations continue with Christmas Eve dining at Le Bistrot and Flavours, followed by Christmas Day and Boxing Day brunches featuring live entertainment and children’s activities. Festive dining packages start at Dh209, while brunches start at Dh249.
When: November 27–December 26, various timings
Where: Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi
Contact: Call 054 791 9022 or visit www.sheratonabudhabi.com
AKS Dance Festival returns for its third edition with a night of Bollywood music, dance and beachfront entertainment. International DJ Tej Music Vodka makes his Dubai debut alongside DJ Manoj, DJ Sohail, DJ Buddha, Yog Music and DJ Jose VA. Expect Bollywood classics, chart-topping hits, dance performances, surprise flash mobs, confetti explosions and interactive pop-ups. Glitter stations, photo spots and food stalls add to the festivities. Tickets start at AED 100.
When: December 1, from 6pm
Where: Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Contact: Visit dubai.platinumlist.net
Veo’s annual 24-Hour Ride returns as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, inviting cyclists of all fitness levels to keep the wheels turning through 24 consecutive one-hour sessions. The free event features music, a recovery station by Biohackn and complimentary wellness drinks. Two special Tissot Hour sessions offer participants AED 200 gift vouchers redeemable towards watches. Advance registration is required.
When: November 20, 10am until November 21, 10am
Where: Dubai Creek Harbour Viewing Point, Dubai
Contact: Call 04 438 4070 or visit www.veofitness.com/en/events
ŌURA brings a free immersive sleep and recovery experience to the beach as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The multisensory listening lounge features ambient live music, atmospheric lighting, calming soundscapes, guided breathing and specially created sleep-inspired refreshments. Visitors can step inside for a 10-minute escape designed to encourage relaxation and highlight the importance of recovery alongside physical activity. Open to everyone, the experience offers a chance to unwind in an unusual beachside setting.
When: November 20–22, 5pm–midnight
Where: Kite Beach, Dubai
Contact: Free entry; walk-ins welcome
Global Village brings back its spectacular weekend fireworks displays, lighting up the night sky with dazzling colours. Visitors can also enjoy live music at the Falcon Stage, where a rotating line-up of artists will perform saxophone, qanun, oud and guitar music. Each evening features three 40-minute sets, adding to the entertainment at the popular family destination.
When: Fireworks on Fridays and Saturdays, 9pm; live music Thursday to Sunday, 7.30pm–10pm
Where: Global Village, Dubai
Contact: Visit www.globalvillage.ae
Golf stars Rory McIlroy, Ryan Fox and Viktor Hovland headline the 2027 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Spectators can enjoy world-class golf alongside live music, family entertainment and international food at Tournament Town. The new Rooftop18 offers premium brunch experiences overlooking the course. General admission is free on Thursday and Friday with registration, while weekend tickets start at AED 110. Children aged 17 and under enter free.
When: January 21–24, 2027
Where: Emirates Golf Club, Dubai
Contact: Visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com
R&B superstar Akon takes centre stage at Emirates Dubai 7s, joining Melanie C and Jax Jones for three days of sport, music and entertainment. The festival features 70 international rugby matches, alongside cricket, netball, padel and fitness competitions. Families can enjoy a dedicated Kids’ Zone, zipline and Silent Disco. Tickets start at AED 75 for Friday and AED 455 for weekend day passes, with children under 15 admitted free.
When: November 27–29; Akon performs November 28
Where: The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
Contact: Visit www.emiratesdubai7s.com
Junk teams up with ARABIC BY NIGHT RADIO to celebrate the independent radio platform’s first anniversary with an all-female DJ lineup. X Alvarez, Sreeja Chakra, Mariam Jan and tellme will spin a mix of hip-hop, jazz, electronic and world music. Guests can enjoy smash burgers, with limited complimentary meals and exclusive anniversary T-shirts available for early arrivals. Spaces are limited, so advance RSVP is recommended.
When: November 22, 5pm–9pm
Where: Junk, 25 Jump Street, Dubai
Contact: RSVP at luma.com/5qt822uk or visit www.arabicbynight.radio
UBK introduces two weekly entertainment experiences, with Tuesday Quiz Night hosted by Ronni and Saturday Social Mic Drop featuring karaoke, music bingo, live games and prizes. The Saturday event also offers a generous spread of BBQ ribs, roast lamb, fish tacos, sliders and desserts, with packages starting at AED 189. Festive turkey and roast beef takeaways are also available for family gatherings.
When: Quiz Night, Tuesdays, 7pm–9pm; Saturday Social Mic Drop, Saturdays, 1pm–4pm; festive takeaway, November 23–December 30
Where: UBK, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai
Contact: Call 058 297 4281 or email FB.Reservations@movenpick.com
Korea Festival 2026 returns with traditional performances, martial arts demonstrations and family activities celebrating Korean heritage. Highlights include taekwondo displays by Bigabi, colourful fan dances, percussion performances by the National Gugak Center and authentic Korean cuisine. Visitors can also enjoy the park’s winter attractions, including sunset falcon shows, an outdoor cinema and a weekend market featuring more than 60 vendors. Entry costs AED 10 per person.
When: November 21–22; park open 8am–midnight
Where: Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi
Contact: Visit www.ummalemaratpark.ae
Dubai-based 06 Theatre presents an interactive musical mystery that invites audiences to solve a crime at a wealthy businessman’s beachfront villa. The 90-minute production combines suspense, live percussion and strings, with each audience member receiving seven clue cards to investigate the mystery. Four performances are scheduled, with early bird offers on Gold and Silver tickets available until November 24.
When: January 23–24, 2027; various timings
Where: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai
Contact: Visit dubai.platinumlist.net or Instagram @06theatre
Novotel Dubai Gold District and Mercure Dubai Deira
Celebrate Eid Al Etihad with festive brunches, Arabic calligraphy and children’s painting activities. Brunches cost AED 79 per adult and AED 40 per child. Enjoy 20% off hotel stays.
When: Brunches, December 2–4, 1pm–4pm; staycations, December 1–6
Where: Novotel Dubai Gold District and Mercure Dubai Deira
Contact: WhatsApp 055 473 5384
AMARU Restaurant & Lounge
Celebrate Eid Al Etihad with Unity, a complimentary mocktail inspired by the UAE flag. Featuring jasmine, yuzu, apple and colourful infused ice, the drink is served amid immersive 3D projections. Advance reservation and prepayment required.
When: December 2
Where: AMARU Restaurant & Lounge, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Contact: Call 04 227 5881 or 050 263 7060
Celebrate the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad with seven Emirati-inspired dishes, each priced at AED 55. Highlights include Medjool and feta brioche toast, Emirati Wagyu burgers, slow-braised lamb and cinnamon French toast.
When: Until December 4
Where: La Brioche outlets across the UAE
Contact: Call 600 53 53 59 or visit www.labriocheuae.com
Celebrate Eid Al Etihad with a festive buffet featuring Emirati, Arabic and international dishes, alongside live cooking stations. Lunch costs AED 245 per person, with 50% off for children aged five to 12. Children under five dine free.
When: December 2, 1pm–4pm
Where: Sevilla Restaurant, Al Raha Beach Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi
Contact: WhatsApp 056 545 0274
Celebrate Eid Al Etihad with family activities inspired by Emirati heritage. Children can enjoy colouring books featuring UAE landmarks, cultural activity sheets, DIY craft kits and creative giveaways while families explore the restaurant’s Middle Eastern menu.
When: Dates to be confirmed
Where: ASMA, Dubai Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall and Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai
Contact: Visit www.asma.ae
NESTT
Celebrate Eid Al Etihad with family activities including flag painting, paper lantern decorating, kite making, edible art and a community mural. Some activities are complimentary, while paid workshops start at AED 90 per child.
When: December 2–3, 8am–7pm
Where: NESTT, Q East by Alphabeta, Al Quoz, Dubai
Contact: Call 04 282 8474 or visit www.nestt.ae