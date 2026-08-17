More than 11,000 workers found violating labour regulations in 6,707 inspections
Dubai: Oman’s Ministry of Labour imposed fines totalling OMR3.246 million and deported nearly 3,000 workers following a nationwide crackdown on labour violations, according to its latest inspection figures.
The ministry said 6,707 inspection visits were carried out across Oman’s governorates as authorities stepped up enforcement of the Labour Law and efforts to strengthen compliance in the labour market.
The inspections identified 11,172 workers in violation of labour regulations, with 4,680 cases referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action. A total of 2,944 workers were deported following enforcement procedures, the ministry said.
The inspection campaign also resulted in 272 employment opportunities being registered under settlement decisions. The ministry said the overall labour market compliance rate across Oman’s governorates stood at 69.5 per cent.