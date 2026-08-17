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Oman imposes OMR3.24 million in fines over labour violations, nearly 3,000 deported

More than 11,000 workers found violating labour regulations in 6,707 inspections

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The inspections identified 11,172 workers in violation of labour regulations, with 4,680 cases referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action. A total of 2,944 workers were deported following enforcement procedures.
The inspections identified 11,172 workers in violation of labour regulations, with 4,680 cases referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action. A total of 2,944 workers were deported following enforcement procedures.
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Dubai: Oman’s Ministry of Labour imposed fines totalling OMR3.246 million and deported nearly 3,000 workers following a nationwide crackdown on labour violations, according to its latest inspection figures.

The ministry said 6,707 inspection visits were carried out across Oman’s governorates as authorities stepped up enforcement of the Labour Law and efforts to strengthen compliance in the labour market.

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The inspections identified 11,172 workers in violation of labour regulations, with 4,680 cases referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action. A total of 2,944 workers were deported following enforcement procedures, the ministry said.

The inspection campaign also resulted in 272 employment opportunities being registered under settlement decisions. The ministry said the overall labour market compliance rate across Oman’s governorates stood at 69.5 per cent.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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