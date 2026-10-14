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Oman foils wildlife smuggling attempt, seizes royal pythons at Muscat airport

Traveller faces legal action for attempting to smuggle protected snakes into Oman

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Royal pythons were seized at Muscat airport as Oman cracks down on illegal wildlife trafficking in coordination with customs and police.
Royal pythons were seized at Muscat airport as Oman cracks down on illegal wildlife trafficking in coordination with customs and police.
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Dubai: Omani authorities have seized several royal pythons at Muscat International Airport after foiling an attempt by a traveller to smuggle the protected snakes into the country.

The Environment Authority said the seizure was carried out in coordination with the Royal Oman Police and the Directorate General of Customs as part of efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking.

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The snakes, also known as ball pythons, are listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which regulates international trade in protected species to ensure their survival.

Authorities said the attempted import violates Oman's Wildlife Trade Regulation Law, prompting legal proceedings against the traveller involved.

Under CITES, international trade in Appendix II species is subject to regulatory controls and documentation requirements designed to prevent trade from threatening their survival in the wild.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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