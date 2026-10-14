Traveller faces legal action for attempting to smuggle protected snakes into Oman
Dubai: Omani authorities have seized several royal pythons at Muscat International Airport after foiling an attempt by a traveller to smuggle the protected snakes into the country.
The Environment Authority said the seizure was carried out in coordination with the Royal Oman Police and the Directorate General of Customs as part of efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking.
The snakes, also known as ball pythons, are listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which regulates international trade in protected species to ensure their survival.
Authorities said the attempted import violates Oman's Wildlife Trade Regulation Law, prompting legal proceedings against the traveller involved.
Under CITES, international trade in Appendix II species is subject to regulatory controls and documentation requirements designed to prevent trade from threatening their survival in the wild.