Under the patronage of President of Oman Investment Authority, Muscat Maritime Resilience Forum 2026 concludes

The Muscat Maritime Resilience Forum 2026 concluded under the patronage of Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of Oman Investment Authority (OIA). In his closing remarks, Al Murshidi praised the constructive engagement and actionable outcomes of the forum, stating: “The profound discussions held during this forum reflect a shared understanding of the sector's future dynamics and opportunities. They reaffirm Oman’s pivotal role in strengthening international cooperation and knowledge exchange. As we thank all participants for their transparent insights and valuable perspectives, we reiterate our commitment to activating the forum’s outcomes. We will translate these recommendations into concrete action plans that bolster supply chain resilience, drive sustainable economic growth and cement Oman’s position as a vital hub for global supply chains and trade.”