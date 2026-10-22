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Oman's SalamAir launches direct flights to Erbil and Damascus

Low-cost carrier expands regional network with new services to Iraq and Syria from Muscat

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman's low-cost carrier introduced direct flights from Muscat to Erbil and Damascus, enhancing regional connectivity and offering affordable travel options.
Oman's low-cost carrier introduced direct flights from Muscat to Erbil and Damascus, enhancing regional connectivity and offering affordable travel options.
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Dubai: Oman's low-cost carrier SalamAir is expanding its regional network with the launch of direct flights from Muscat to Erbil in Iraq and Damascus in Syria later this month, strengthening air connectivity between the Sultanate and the two countries.

The airline announced the expansion during a joint ceremony at Muscat International Airport to mark the introduction of the two routes.

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Flights between Muscat and Erbil will begin on October 25, with two services a week, making Erbil SalamAir's second destination in Iraq alongside its existing operations to Baghdad.

The new route will provide passengers with direct access to Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region, known for its historic citadel, traditional markets and growing commercial activity.

SalamAir will also launch direct flights between Muscat and Damascus on October 28, becoming the first Omani airline to operate the route.

The service is expected to strengthen travel links between Oman and Syria, offering passengers additional options for business and leisure travel.

The two new routes form part of SalamAir's ongoing network expansion strategy, aimed at improving regional connectivity and providing more affordable travel options across its growing network.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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