Low-cost carrier expands regional network with new services to Iraq and Syria from Muscat
Dubai: Oman's low-cost carrier SalamAir is expanding its regional network with the launch of direct flights from Muscat to Erbil in Iraq and Damascus in Syria later this month, strengthening air connectivity between the Sultanate and the two countries.
The airline announced the expansion during a joint ceremony at Muscat International Airport to mark the introduction of the two routes.
Flights between Muscat and Erbil will begin on October 25, with two services a week, making Erbil SalamAir's second destination in Iraq alongside its existing operations to Baghdad.
The new route will provide passengers with direct access to Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region, known for its historic citadel, traditional markets and growing commercial activity.
SalamAir will also launch direct flights between Muscat and Damascus on October 28, becoming the first Omani airline to operate the route.
The service is expected to strengthen travel links between Oman and Syria, offering passengers additional options for business and leisure travel.
The two new routes form part of SalamAir's ongoing network expansion strategy, aimed at improving regional connectivity and providing more affordable travel options across its growing network.