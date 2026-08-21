Oman Air, SalamAir appoint new CEOs in major leadership shift

Oman Air names Nasser Al Sharji CEO as SalamAir appoints Yaqoob Al Kiyumi
Dubai: Oman Air and SalamAir have announced new chief executives as Oman’s two airlines enter a new phase of growth and transformation, with Nasser Al Sharji taking charge of Oman Air from September 1, 2026, and Eng. Yaqoob Al Kiyumi becoming SalamAir CEO from October 1.
The leadership changes come as Oman Air continues to implement a multi-year transformation programme focused on financial sustainability, operational efficiency and strengthening direct tourism traffic to the Oman.
SalamAir, meanwhile, said its new leadership will focus on sustainable growth, operational excellence, customer experience and expanding Oman’s global connectivity.
Nasser Al Sharji brings more than 25 years of executive leadership, operational and business transformation experience across aviation, logistics and oil and gas government services.
He has held senior positions at ASYAD Group, OQ and Nama Water Services, where he led national projects and organisational transformation initiatives.
Most recently, he served as CEO of Transom Handling and Acting CEO of Oman Airports Management Company.
Al Sharji holds an Executive MBA and has also served as a board member and chairman of committees across several sectors.
Commenting on the appointment, Saeed Al Mawali, Chairman of Oman Air and Oman’s Minister of Transformation, Communications and Information Technology, said, "Nasser brings extensive leadership experience, a strong understanding of the aviation sector and a proven track record of leading organisations through transformation and change.”
“We are confident that, under his leadership, Oman Air will continue to build on the significant progress achieved in recent years and further strengthen its position as Oman’s national carrier,” he said.
Al Sharji will succeed former CEO Con Korfiatis, who has served as Oman Air’s CEO since May 2024. Korfiatis will remain with Oman Air as Advisor to the CEO, providing continuity and guidance during the leadership transition.
Al Mawali said that under Korfiatis, the airline made progress towards greater financial sustainability, operational efficiency and organisational effectiveness, while continuing to compete in an increasingly competitive aviation market.
Oman Air's leadership change comes after a major strategic shift initiated in 2023.
The airline moved away from directly competing with large regional hub-and-spoke carriers and instead prioritised higher-yield point-to-point traffic and direct tourism flows into Oman.
The restructuring helped the airline record its first operational profit in 15 years, while passenger numbers also increased.
Oman Air has also reduced bank loans and operational losses as part of its financial restructuring, while its Omanisation rate has increased to nearly 79.4 per cent.
The carrier joined the oneworld Alliance in mid-2025, expanding its international connectivity through the alliance.
It has also added direct routes to destinations including Singapore, Amsterdam and Copenhagen, supporting its strategy of attracting more direct visitors to Oman rather than relying heavily on connecting traffic.
The airline has increased capacity to Salalah, while continuing to maintain year-round capped and fixed local airfares for Omani citizens.
The incoming CEO will now oversee the next stage of the transformation programme as Oman Air works towards financial break-even.
SalamAir has separately appointed Eng. Yaqoob bin Saif bin Hamoud Al Kiyumi as its new CEO, effective October 1.
The airline said the appointment marks “a new chapter” as it advances its strategic priorities.
SalamAir said its focus will include sustainable growth, operational excellence, enhanced customer experience and strengthening its role within Oman’s aviation sector.
SalamAir said it aims to strengthen connectivity between Oman and the world, while contributing to the development of the country's aviation and tourism sectors in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.