GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

SalamAir launches direct Muscat-Sylhet flights in route first

Sylhet becomes airline’s third Bangladesh destination as it expands regional network

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oman's low-cost carrier launched direct flights between Muscat and Sylhet in Bangladesh, becoming the first foreign airline to operate scheduled services to the city.
Oman's low-cost carrier launched direct flights between Muscat and Sylhet in Bangladesh, becoming the first foreign airline to operate scheduled services to the city.
Supplied

Dubai: SalamAir has launched direct flights between Muscat and Sylhet in Bangladesh, becoming the first foreign airline to operate scheduled services to the city, the Oman low-cost carrier said.

The new route makes Sylhet SalamAir’s third destination in Bangladesh, expanding the airline’s presence in the Indian Subcontinent and strengthening air links between Oman and Bangladesh.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The inaugural flight departed Muscat International Airport with a load factor of about 70 per cent, which the airline said indicated encouraging initial demand for the service.

The direct connection is aimed particularly at serving Bangladesh’s large expatriate community in Oman, offering passengers a more convenient and affordable alternative to journeys requiring connections through other airports.

SalamAir said the service would cut travel times and provide greater convenience for passengers travelling between the two countries.

Before the inaugural departure, SalamAir Chief Executive Adrian Hamilton-Manns and other representatives met Mahmudur Rahman, Chargé d’Affaires at the Bangladesh Embassy in Oman.

The flight was welcomed with an official ceremony on arrival at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet. The event was attended by senior SalamAir representatives, airport and government officials, aviation partners and members of the media.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudia will operate three weekly flights on the Muscat-Riyadh route. The new service will provide travellers with additional direct connections between the two capitals and further strengthen air connectivity between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Saudia to launch direct Muscat-Riyadh flights

1m read
Pakistan’s Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 17, 2026.

Babar Azam likely to return as Pakistan weigh changes

2m read
Nasser Al Sharji will take charge of Oman Air from September 1, from Con Korfiatis, and Yaqoob Al Kiyumi takes over as CEO of SalamAir from October 1.

Oman’s airlines unveil new CEOs in major shift

3m read
Filipino seafarers repatriated after Oman ship attack

Filipino seafarers repatriated after Oman ship attack

1m read