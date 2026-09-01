Sylhet becomes airline’s third Bangladesh destination as it expands regional network
Dubai: SalamAir has launched direct flights between Muscat and Sylhet in Bangladesh, becoming the first foreign airline to operate scheduled services to the city, the Oman low-cost carrier said.
The new route makes Sylhet SalamAir’s third destination in Bangladesh, expanding the airline’s presence in the Indian Subcontinent and strengthening air links between Oman and Bangladesh.
The inaugural flight departed Muscat International Airport with a load factor of about 70 per cent, which the airline said indicated encouraging initial demand for the service.
The direct connection is aimed particularly at serving Bangladesh’s large expatriate community in Oman, offering passengers a more convenient and affordable alternative to journeys requiring connections through other airports.
SalamAir said the service would cut travel times and provide greater convenience for passengers travelling between the two countries.
Before the inaugural departure, SalamAir Chief Executive Adrian Hamilton-Manns and other representatives met Mahmudur Rahman, Chargé d’Affaires at the Bangladesh Embassy in Oman.
The flight was welcomed with an official ceremony on arrival at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet. The event was attended by senior SalamAir representatives, airport and government officials, aviation partners and members of the media.