Players from both sides became involved in heated confrontations after the final whistle
Iraq: Players from Iraq and Kuwait became involved in heated confrontations and scuffles after the final whistle on Saturday, adding a tense ending to a Gulf Cup match that Iraq won 3-2 with a goal deep into stoppage time.
Video broadcast by Al Kass Sports showed players from both sides pushing and confronting one another while teammates and officials tried to separate them and calm the situation.
The confrontation began while players were leaving the pitch and escalated after an initially heated exchange between several members of the two teams.
Goal reported that Iraq striker Aymen Hussein initially attempted to calm an exchange involving Kuwait captain Youssef Nasser and Iraq’s Zidane Iqbal, before further pushing between players triggered a wider confrontation.
The tension eventually subsided after players and officials intervened, allowing both teams to leave the field.
The scenes followed one of the most dramatic matches of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, with Iraq scoring a winner in the 99th minute to claim a 3-2 victory over Kuwait at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.
The first half ended goalless before Zidane Iqbal put Iraq ahead in the 52nd minute. Kuwait responded through Youssef Nasser, who converted a penalty in the 75th minute.
Saif Rashid restored Iraq’s lead in the 83rd minute with a back-heel finish, but Nasser struck again in the 90th minute to make it 2-2 and seemingly rescue a point for Kuwait.
Kuwait were then reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Abdulwahab Al Awadhi in stoppage time. Moments later, Karrar Nabeel fired home from distance in the 90+9th minute, giving Iraq the victory.
The win took Iraq to four points from two Group A matches, strengthening their position in the race for a place in the semi-finals. Kuwait remained without a point after two matches.