Saudi budget airline to operate three weekly flights linking the two Gulf cities
Dubai: Oman's Civil Aviation Authority has approved Saudi low-cost carrier Flynas to operate scheduled nonstop flights between Muscat and Jeddah from December 1, expanding air connectivity between the two Gulf countries.
The airline will operate three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, linking Muscat International Airport with King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.
According to the published schedule, flight XY657 will depart Jeddah at 1.20pm and arrive in Muscat at 5.10pm.
The return service, flight XY658, will leave Muscat at 6pm and land in Jeddah at 8.35pm. All departure and arrival times are local.
The new service will provide additional travel options for passengers flying between Oman and Saudi Arabia, including business travellers, tourists and pilgrims travelling through Jeddah to Mecca.
Jeddah serves as a major gateway to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, making it an important destination for travellers undertaking Umrah and other religious journeys.
The launch is part of Flynas's wider international expansion strategy, aimed at increasing direct connections between Saudi Arabia and regional and global destinations.
The carrier recently confirmed the December 1 launch as part of its “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” expansion programme, which supports Saudi Arabia's aviation and tourism development plans under Vision 2030.
Flynas, which began operations in 2007, operates more than 2,000 weekly flights to over 80 domestic and international destinations across 38 countries and 156 routes, according to recently published company information.
The airline has carried 110 million passengers since its launch and aims to expand its network to 165 destinations as part of its long-term growth plans.
The new service will add to existing nonstop connections between Muscat and Jeddah operated by Oman Air and SalamAir, giving passengers a wider choice of airlines and flight schedules.
The route also reflects efforts by airlines in both countries to strengthen regional connectivity and accommodate demand for tourism, business and religious travel.
For Flynas, the addition of Muscat to its Jeddah network represents another step in expanding its presence in the Gulf while supporting Saudi Arabia's broader ambition to develop its aviation sector and attract more international visitors.